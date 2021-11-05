Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market Analysis includes Methodology, Research Programs, Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Press Release

Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors

Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market report benefits the businesses to well understand market opportunities and clear serious business policies. global players are growing their existence, native vendors are result it tough to contest with them, particularly concerning features such as quality, technology, and price. 

Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors market report tells key information such as manufacturers, geographical regions, market size, sales, revenue, market share, price, gross margin, product/service extensions, technological innovations, M&A and growth rate.

About Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors:

Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors uses a conductive polymer material, has an extremely low equivalent series resistance (ESR), and has the ability to reduce ripple voltage, allowing larger ripple currents to pass through. In the case of frequency changes, the capacitance is very stable. Such capacitors are mainly used in Automotive, Military, Portable consumer, Medical and other fields.

Top Manufacturers:

Kemet,AVX,Vishay,Panasonic,ROHM Semiconductor,Hongda Electronics Corp,Sunlord

Geographically, market report segments world into several key regions, with sales and value, sales price trend, revenue (Million USD), growth rate and market share by player, type and application: Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market Report by Key Region: United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India.

Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market Types:

  • ESR at 100kHz [mΩ] ＜100
  • ESR at 100kHz [mΩ] 100-200
  • ESR at 100kHz [mΩ] ＞200

    Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Military
  • Portable consumer
  • Medical
  • Others

    Scope of Reports:

  • Asia-Pacific has the largest global consumption quantity and manufacturers in Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors in 2017.
  • In the industry, Kemet profits most in 2016 and recent years, while AVX and Vishay ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 26.99%, 27.05% and 15.14% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
  • Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors, including ESR at 100kHz [mΩ] ＜100, ESR at 100kHz [mΩ] 100-200 and ESR at 100kHz [mΩ] ＞200. And ESR at 100kHz [mΩ] 100-200 is the main type for Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors, and the ESR at 100kHz [mΩ] 100-200 reached a sales volume of approximately 48.98 M Unit in 2017, with 35.86% of global sales volume.
  • Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
  • This report focuses on the Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Some Important Chapters in Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market Report are:

    Chapter 1, to describe Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

