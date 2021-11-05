Organic Yeast Market Ultimate Analysis & Global Forecast to 2024

Global Organic Yeast Market is expected to observe growth with a moderate CAGR by 2024. The rising consumer inclination towards consumption of organic food products will drive the market. The globally increasing demand for organic bakery products will substantially propel the organic yeast market in the forecast period. The trend is attributed to the consumer perceptions such as avoiding synthetic chemicals, higher nutritional value involvement, concerns over antibiotic drug residues, concerns over the health effects of genetically modified foods and the belief that organic foods are safer and less likely to cause food poisoning. The yeast is called as organic, when yeast is part of the 95% of the ingredients of agricultural origin, by weight.

The global food industry is observing a constant shift in consumer tastes in the recent years and the eco-conscious eaters will likely propel the product market growth by 2024. The food products made with organic yeast comprise more whole food ingredients as compared to the conventional breads. This is generating demand for chemical-free ingredients which will boost the product market growth.

The market segmentation for organic yeast is done based on product form, product type, application and distribution channel. According to the product form, organic yeast is classified into flakes, powders, liquid and other forms. Powder form is likely to witness the largest market share in the near future for its ease of use, amongst the others. Flakes are also widely demanded for their use as a flavour for seasoning. Based on product type, the market is divided into nutritional yeast and brewer’s yeast. Nutritional organic yeast is cultivated typically on molasses and is used in bakery. The demand for nutritional yeast will be driven by the rise in demand for high-value baked goods for instance, cookies and cakes. Brewer’s yeast acts as a thorough source of nucleic acid. Based on the applications, the market is segmented as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, brewing industry, pet food and others. As per the distribution channel the product market is classified as retail stores, online stores, supermarkets and others.

The product market is probable to have certain restraints to its growth in the forecast period such as the stringent government regulations involved in the production of organic yeast. Also, the production costs of organic yeast are higher than, as compared to the conventionally produced yeast. This might result in lesser product yields.

The regional segmentation of the market is done as: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. European market is likely to hold the largest share in the nutritional organic yeast segment in the forecast period. North American countries will also witness significant demand trends for the product in the coming years, particularly due to the rising health concern among the consumers with higher tendency of health issues like diabetes, obesity, heart stoke, etc. Asia Pacific region driven by the emerging economies like India, China and Japan will witness the fastest growth trends for the organic yeast market by 2024. The growth will be attributed to the improvised consumer lifestyles and growing tendency among them to adopt modern food trends.

The product market growth is subjected to significant innovation practices in its applications. The market players can gain the competitive advantage by consistent engagement in research & development and implementing extensive promotional activities to spread awareness among the consumers. Some key participants in the organic yeast manufacturing are: Solgar Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Doves Farm Foods Ltd., Bluebonnet Nutrition, Frontier Natural Products, Imperial Yeast, Ohly, Marigold Health Foods Ltd., Martin Braun-Gruppe, NOW Foods, Nutraceutical International Corporation, Lesaffre, Rapunzel Naturkost GmbH, Sari Foods Co.