Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market Production and Consumption Reports 2017-2027 Profiling Leading Key Players Abbott, Oxford Gene Technology, Ravgen, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Illumina

Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing market research report provides a clear picture of the global market by presenting data through effective information graphics. It also provides a detailed list of factors that affect market growth. The scope of this research report extends from the basic outline of the global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market to tricky structures, classifications and applications.

Prenatal genetic testing is performed during the pregnancy for the diagnosis of the diseases or detection of certain genetic abnormalities before 8 to 10 weeks of gestation and also helps to determine the sex of the fetus. Most prenatal genetic tests are completed by drawing a blood sample from the mother. Diagnostic methods are more effective, accurate and a preferred option for the detection of chromosome abnormalities as compared to the screening methods.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Abbott, Oxford Gene Technology, Ravgen, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., SOPHiA GENETICS, PerkinElmer Inc., SEBIA, Sequenom, and Natera, Inc. among the others.

The market of prenatal and newborn genetic testing is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as faster increase in genetic abnormalities, rise in fetal mortality, and advancement of healthcare technologies are driving the prenatal and newborn genetic testing market. Moreover, increase in adoption of new technologies such as non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and non-invasive cell-free fetal DNA-based screening in the developed regions, for early detection of births defects will foster market growth opportunities in the prenatal and newborn genetic testing market.

The “Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market with detailed market segmentation by product, disease, end-user, and geography. The global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the prenatal and newborn genetic testing market.

The global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market is segmented on the basis of product, disease, and end-user. The product segment includes diagnostic, and screening. The segment of diagnostic is further classified into, spectrophotometer, polymerase chain reaction, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, and array-comparative genomic hybridization. On the screening basis market is segmented as, maternal serum screening, chorionic villus sampling, amniocentesis, and non-invasive prenatal testing. Based on disease, the prenatal and newborn genetic testing market is segmented as, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, downs syndrome, phenylketonuria, and other disease. Based on end user, the market is classified as, hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and other end user.

The prenatal and newborn genetic testing market report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

North America is expected to be the largest contributor in the overall revenue generation in prenatal and newborn genetic testing market, due to favorable government policies towards proper diagnosis and screening of genetic abnormalities and the presence of advanced technological advancements and rising benefits in the field of prenatal testing and newborn genetic screening in North America. However, Asia-Pacific prenatal and newborn genetic testing market is expected to show lucrative growth during the forecast period, with the majority of growth primarily driven by presence of government initiatives supporting screening activities that will impel market growth. Moreover, increase in the number of medical institutions and facilities providing prenatal and new-born genetic testing will expand the industry growth in forthcoming years.

