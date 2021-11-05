Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2019
International trade remains the backbone of the ICT industry. Supply chains are increasingly becoming global and interconnected. On the consumption front, consumers gravitate toward the best experience, which often involves hardware, software, and service ecosystems. While convergence remains to be an influential force driving users toward similar experiences, the counterbalance is the demand for localization and personalization, especially among the always-influential youth section of the consumer base. Hence, many countries eagerly import and export technologically advanced products and services from global trade partners to maintain the rising demand and economic value creation.
The gesture recognition software identifies motion gestures from a predetermined gestures library, wherein each gesture is matched to a computer command.
In 2018, the global Gesture Recognition Solution market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Gesture Recognition Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gesture Recognition Solution development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Crunchfish
Eyesight Technologies
GestureTek
Intel
Sony
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software System
Hardware Devices
Market segment by Application, split into
Gaming Console
Smart Phone
Car
Computer
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
