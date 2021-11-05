Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2019

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional Gesture Recognition Solution Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

International trade remains the backbone of the ICT industry. Supply chains are increasingly becoming global and interconnected. On the consumption front, consumers gravitate toward the best experience, which often involves hardware, software, and service ecosystems. While convergence remains to be an influential force driving users toward similar experiences, the counterbalance is the demand for localization and personalization, especially among the always-influential youth section of the consumer base. Hence, many countries eagerly import and export technologically advanced products and services from global trade partners to maintain the rising demand and economic value creation.

The gesture recognition software identifies motion gestures from a predetermined gestures library, wherein each gesture is matched to a computer command.

In 2018, the global Gesture Recognition Solution market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Gesture Recognition Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gesture Recognition Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Crunchfish

Eyesight Technologies

GestureTek

Intel

Sony

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software System

Hardware Devices

Market segment by Application, split into

Gaming Console

Smart Phone

Car

Computer

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

