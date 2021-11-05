Recent Study on Drugs of Abuse Testing Market: 2019 Global Industry Status, Segment by Region, Type and Future Forecast until 2023

“Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Report 2019-2023” helps the consumer to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market-determined results deriving feasibility survey for consumer needs. Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Report ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real-time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring consumer needs with a complete understanding of market capacities in the real-time scenario.

Alere, Ati, Inc., Lab Corps Of America Holdings, Lgc Limited, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Randox Testing Services And United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Inc. (Usdtl).

The drug abuse testing market is expected to grow, at a relatively high rate during the forecast period. Various samples such as urine, hair and saliva are used for the testing of drug of abuse. The drug abuse testing market is growing due to technological advancements taking place that increase sensitivity, reduce consumption of time, and facilitate detection of newly developed designer drugs. The increased use of drug of abuse tests for legal and medical purposes has made it imperative to produce results with high confidence levels. As a result, improvement can be observed in various facets such as chemistry, materials, device and equipment.

Stringent Law Mandating Alcohol and Drug Testing

Drugs are substances designed for use in and on the body for the diagnosis, cure, treatment, or prevention of disease. These substances are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. Narcotics are defined as substances that either stimulate or dull an individual’s senses, and that ordinarily become addictive when used over time. Use of Narcotic Drugs reduces overall productivity of any country and also gives rise to a lot of criminal activities. These factors have led the governments of developed and emerging nations to take legal action against abusers. In order to identify abusers resting devices are necessary. This will lead to the adoption of drugs of abuse testing and hence boost the market growth. Other factors that will affect the growth of this market positively include Growing demand for drug of abuse treatment and growing drug related mortality and increasing government initiative.

Drug Testing at Workplace is considered as a Violation of Privacy Rights in Some Countries

Drug testing at workplace has always been a sensitive matter because of the difficulty in balancing the productivity and requirements against the essential need to prevent the invasion of privacy. The workplace drug testing comes at an expense of the collision between interests of the employers and the employees. Definitions of personal liberty and dignity clash with questions of social responsibility and economic productivity. Along with all these factors there are data protection issues and strict requirements for the assurance of reliable test quality. This moral issue related to the invasion of privacy will lead to the Drug Abuse Testing Market.

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Region

North America dominated the market with US aged 12 and above used illicit substances. Increased use of drug testing services in investigational procedures is a key factor for high market share of this region. A number of government initiatives against substance abuse, growing adoption of drug testing at workplace, and increasing number of toxicological laboratories are some of the factors that are anticipated to boost the market. Europe and APAC is also going to show good growth potential in the forecast period.

