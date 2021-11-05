Smart Guns Technology Market SWOT Analysis by 2027 – Armatix, Biofire Technologies, Gun Guardian, iGUN Technology, Sentinl (IDENTILOCK), Traceability Solutions

A smart gun is a firearm that is capable of detecting its user by making use of technologies like RFID and biometrics. A smart gun is designed differently from the standard gun and has more parts than a normal gun. North America is expected to hold a significant share of the smart gun market in the forecast period. The growing popularity of smart things is expected to drive the smart gun market.

The “Global Smart gun technology Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart gun technology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart gun technology market with detailed market segmentation by technology, end-user, and geography.

The growth of smart gun technology market is fueled by driving factors such as growing demand for integration of new technology in guns and surge for firearm safety, whereas, the high cost of these solutions and low adoption rate are the major factors that might hinder the growth of smart gun technology market.

Leading Key Players:

• Armatix GmbH

• Biofire Technologies Inc.

• Gun Guardian, LLC

• iGUN Technology

• Sentinl inc. (IDENTILOCK)

• Traceability Solutions

• TriggerSmart Technologies

• Vara Corporation

• Yardarm Technologies, Inc.

• ZORE

The global smart gun technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart gun technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the smart gun technology market.

The global smart gun technology market is segmented on the basis of technology and end-user. Based on technology, the market is segmented biometrics, RFID, and others. On the basis of the end-user the market is segmented as defense, law enforcement, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart gun technology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The smart gun technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart gun technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the smart gun technology market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the smart gun technology market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from smart gun technology market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart gun technology in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart gun technology market.

