Spain Veterinary Healthcare Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2016-2022
Spain veterinary services market is expected to decline from around $0.90 billion in 2016 to around $0.85 billion in 2020. Veterinary services provide healthcare for animals – especially pets, farm animals, and animals kept in zoos and wildlife parks. As the country recovers from the situation of economic crisis, consumer spending and unemployment will remain major issues. Low income levels are expected to lead to lower animal adoption, thereby slowing the demand for veterinary services.
Escalating occurrence of zoonotic diseases, growing consumer focus on animal health and food safety and the need to increase production of farm animal products (eggs, milk, beef and other dairy products) are a few factors that can result in a boost in revenues for the Veterinary healthcare in Spain. But as mentioned the economic crisis and unemployment are the major hindrances for the growth of the market.
The Veterinary healthcare market can be broken down into sub markets that are Animal Hospitals and Veterinary Clinics, and Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services. Animal hospitals provide medical aid and surgical treatment (if necessary) and accommodation for veterinary patients. Veterinary surgical services include procedures such as orthopaedics, soft tissue surgery, and neurosurgery for animals. Veterinary laboratory testing services include laboratory services and diagnostics for testing for licensed veterinary practitioners. On the basis of the type of animal the market can be segmented into farm animals(swine, poultry, cattle, sheep and fish) and companion animals(dogs, cats and horses). Companion animal dominated the market with the dogs as the most preferred pets in the country. They accounted for about 26% of the total pet population as of 2014. There were 4.5 million dogs and 3.2 million cats in Spain in 2016.
Some of the key players in the market are Bayer Animal Health, Ceva Animal Health, Zoetis Animal Healthcare, Elanco Animal Health, Merck Ltd., Merial (Animal Health division of Sanofi).
Report ContentsReport Highlights
Spain Veterinary Healthcare Market Segments
Spain Veterinary Healthcare Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Spain Veterinary Healthcare Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Competition &Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
In-depth Market Segmentation
Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent market trends and Impact Factors
R&D Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage