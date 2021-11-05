Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market 2019-2024: Growth by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Regions

Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market report delivers a detailed study of present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding key drivers, limitations and Opportunities with its impact by regions.

About Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices

A Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS) or Dorsal Column Stimulator (DCS) is a type of implantable neuromodulation device (sometimes called a “pain pacemaker”) that is used to send electrical signals to select areas of the spinal cord (dorsal columns) for the treatment of certain pain conditions. SCS is a consideration for people who have a pain condition that has not responded to more conservative therapy.

Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market Segment by Manufacturers-

Medtronic,Boston Scientific,Abbott (St. Jude Medical),Nevro,Nuvectra

Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Geographically, keyword market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

Scope of Report:

The classification of spinal cord stimulation devices includes rechargeable type and non-rechargeable type. The proportion of rechargeable type in 2017 is about 66%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017. Spinal cord stimulation devices are widely used in failed back surgery syndrome, complex regional pain syndrome, chronic pain and other field. The most proportion of spinal cord stimulation devices is for failed back surgery syndrome, and the proportion in 2017 is 43.95%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 56% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%.

Market competition is intense. Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott (St. Jude Medical), Nevro,

Nuvectra are the leaders of the industry. And top 3 account for around 79% of the total market share. These existing companies are making investments in several research activities to launch new devices.

The worldwide market for Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 2890 million US$ in 2024, from 2160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market Types:

Rechargeable

Non-Rechargeable Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market Applications:

Failed Back Surgery Syndrome

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Chronic Pain