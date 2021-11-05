Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Growth, Current Industry Status, Emerging Trends, Forecast to 2027 with Leading Key Players Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec

Stem Cell Manufacturing market report provides information on key drivers, challenges and opportunities for the global industry through supplier, geography, type and application analysis. The report profiles the leading players in the global market in order to provide a clear view of the modest forces of the market, while the regional and product segments of the global market are also studied in detail in order to provide a granular illustration of the market’s breakdown.

Stem cell manufacturing discusses the required technologies that enable the transfer of the current laboratory-based practice of stem cell tissue culture to the clinic environment as therapeutics, while concurrently achieving control, reproducibility, automation, validation, and safety of the process and the product.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, Pharmicell Co., Ltd, Takara Bio Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., and NuVasive, Inc. among others.

The market of stem cell manufacturing is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to the factors such as, growing public-private investments and funding in stem cell-based research, rising public awareness regarding the therapeutic potency of stem cell products, development of advanced genomic analysis techniques for quality control during stem cell manufacturing, technological advancements in stem cell manufacturing and preservation, and evolving regulatory frameworks for stem cell therapeutics.

The report aims to provide an overview of global stem cell manufacturing market with detailed market segmentation by of product, application and end user. The global stem cell manufacturing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. On the other hand, increasing market focus on embryonic stem cells and induced pluripotent stem cells are expected to offer new growth platforms to conduct advanced research and developments for the players in the global stem cell manufacturing market.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the stem cell manufacturing market in the coming years, owing to factors such as, the high intensity of stem cell research in the region, rising public-private funding and grants to support the clinical evaluation of stem cells for various applications, and robust research infrastructure. Apart from North America, the next few years are expected to depict Europe as a thriving region in the global stem cell manufacturing market owing to rising geriatric population and high demand for relevant treatment processes.

The global stem cell manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. The product segment in the global stem cell manufacturing market includes, stem cell lines, instruments, culture media and consumables. Based on application, the stem cell manufacturing market is segmented as, research applications, clinical applications and cell and tissue banking. Based on end user, the stem cell manufacturing market is classified as, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and surgical centers, academic institutes, research laboratories, and CROs, cell banks and tissue banks.

The stem cell manufacturing market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global stem cell manufacturing market based on product, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall stem cell manufacturing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

