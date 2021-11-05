Thin-Film Encapsulation Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION:

Thin-film encapsulation replaces the front glass in an OLED device with a thin-film barrier. OLED materials are very susceptible to degradation when exposed to environmental factors such as air and water. Thus, the thin-film encapsulation ensures the protection of flexible lighting devices and has been acknowledged as the most promising technology.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Thin-Film Encapsulation Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductors industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of thin-film encapsulation market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, and geography. The thin-film encapsulation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET DYNAMICS:

The speedy adoption of flexible OLED displays for smart wearable and smartphones and the need for a thin-film barrier in flexible and organic devices are the drivers to the thin-film encapsulation market. However, the growing popularity of flexible glass poses serious challenges to the growth of thin-film encapsulation market. Heavy investments in the manufacturing facilities for OLED technology and roll to roll production of OLED lighting will provide opportunities to the thin-film encapsulation market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The thin-film encapsulation market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography. Based on technology, the thin-film encapsulation market is segmented as inorganic layers and organic layers. On the basis of application, thin-film encapsulation market is segmented into OLED display, lighting, thin-film photovoltaic, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the thin-film encapsulation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The thin-film encapsulation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting thin-film encapsulation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the thin-film encapsulation market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the thin-film encapsulation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from thin-film encapsulation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for thin-film encapsulation market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the thin-film encapsulation market.

The report also includes the profiles of key thin-film encapsulation market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.