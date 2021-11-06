(2018 – 2023) Global Advanced Ceramics Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Advanced Ceramics Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 10.81% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Advanced Ceramics market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Advanced Ceramics market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Advanced Ceramics Market are –

3M (Ceradyne

Inc.)

Applied Ceramics Inc.

Blasch Precision Ceramics

Inc.

Ceramtec

Coi Ceramics

Inc.

Coorstek Inc.

Corning Inc.

H.C. Starck Gmbh

International Ceramic Engineering

Kyocera Corporation

Materion Corporation

McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Rauschert Gmbh

Saint-Gobain Advanced Ceramics LLC

Small Precision Tools Inc.

Vesuvius PLC.

The global advanced ceramics market was valued at USD 75.34 billion in 2017. This market is expected to reach USD 104.16 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.81% over the forecast period, 2018-2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market owing to its rapid growth in the healthcare industry. Advanced ceramics are high strength and highly developed ceramic materials that are primarily lightweight, non-metallic, organic, and corrosion-resistant. These have been developed in the last 50-60 years and have bypassed the use of conventional ceramics.

Soaring Demand from Ceramic Matrix – Composites Segment

The increasing use of advanced ceramics as an alternative to metals and plastics and increasing demand from the medical industry drive this market. However, factors such as high cost and recyclability issue may hinder the growth of the market. Ceramics that include fabrication and polycrystalline microstructures without the reinforcement process are referred to as monolithic ceramics. Monolithic ceramics are the major product type of advanced ceramics market worldwide.

Asia-Pacific Region to Lead the Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecasted period, followed by North America and Europe. Furthermore, there is an increase in the use of nanotechnology and higher application in wind turbines and pollution control applications.

