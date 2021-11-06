(2018 – 2023) Global Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 11.5% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Algae Omega 3 Ingredient market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Algae Omega 3 Ingredient market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market are –

Dsm Nutritional Products

Bioprocess Algae

Llc

Neptune Wellness Solutions

Source-Omega

Qualitas Health

Nordic Naturals

Adm

Algaecytes

Simris Alg

Algisys

Polaris

Terravia (Solazyme)

Xiamen Huison Biotech

Nature’s Way (Ascenta Health)

Bioceuticals

Synthetic Genomics

The global algae omega 3 ingredient market records a revenue of USD 431.5 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5 % during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023. Algae as a source accounts for 18% of the global Omega 3 Ingredient market. The market is highly fragmented with the regional domestic players and the international players.

Strong Demand in Infant Formula Products

The demand for algae omega 3 is growing at a faster rate in infant food fortification as it provides the same benefit that of fish oil, but it has no off odor or taste. Omega 3 obtained from algae is considered as more bioavailable and sustainable for production which is highly required at present time, where overfishing is a major problem. Another benefit associated with algae Omega 3 is, it is vegan. Moreover, the product quality of algae Omega 3 is superior as compared to fish oil because it is free from any toxic pollutants, and possesses high purity in terms of form of fatty acid, and off sensory properties. The major restraining factor with market is the high cost of product due to higher downstream processing cost. However, with passage of time due to technological advancement, the market can be highly competitive.

High Adoption of Docosahexanoic acid (DHA)

Commercially, there are two types of essential Omega 3 fatty acid derived from algae: Eicosapentanoic acid (EPA) and Docosahexanoic acid (DHA). DHA holds the largest share in the market due to its high demand in infant formula products and legal recommendations on it. EPA is the fastest growing market supported by the various health benefits, which has increased its importance in drug formulation.

By concentration type, market is divided into high concentrated, concentrated and low concentrated product. Currently, low concentrated and concentrated algae ingredient are capturing the market demand. Dietary supplement holds the largest share in the algae omega 3 ingredient market followed by infant formula application. Growing awareness among consumers regarding the daily dosage of Omega 3 has focused the demand of high concentrated products.

The use of algae Omega 3 ingredient in dietary supplements accounts for the largest share of 53.5% in 2016. Increasing demand by pharmaceutical companies for Omega 3 oils sourced from algae is driving its demand in pharmaceuticals. Animal nutrition is another major growing segment for the market due to increased health concern among pet owners.

North America to Dominate the Market Growth

North America followed by Europe dominates the market. Increased consumption of Omega 3 supplements in countries like U.S is driving the market in developed regions. Asia- Pacific is the fastest growing region due to growing fortified food market and increased consumer awareness. Japan and China are the significant market in Asia- Pacific captured with major domestic players. South America is another growing market for algae omega 3 ingredient market driven by the high consumption of fortified products.

