(2018 – 2023) Global Anti-Viral Therapeutics Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Anti-Viral Therapeutics Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Anti-Viral Therapeutics market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Anti-Viral Therapeutics market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Anti-Viral Therapeutics Market are –

Abbvie

Inc.

Bristol-Meyrs Squibb Company

Cipla

Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Merck & Co.

Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson

The global anti-viral Therapeutics market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. North America dominates the market due to growing prevalence of Hepatitis C & HIV infections, coupled with the presence of huge patient pool suffering from virally infectious diseases.

Rising Prevalence of HIV Infection

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that in 2015, nearly 36.7 million individuals had HIV. It has been identified that most of this prevalence is in low and middle-income countries. According to UNAIDS in 2016, around 1.8 million people with new HIV infection were reported worldwide. In 2017, 20.9 million people were accessing antiretroviral therapy, globally. The huge patient pool indicates high demand for anti-viral drugs, which will likely drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Other factors that drive the market include increasing initiatives by public and private companies, advancements in molecular biology promoting drug development, and a strong pipeline for antiviral drugs.

Therapeutics Going Off-patent

Therapeutics losing patent exclusivity affects the market largely. Along with the innovator company, there are many regional/local players in the market. Due to this, the prices of the Therapeutics come down rapidly and the overall market gets affected. In the year 2016 itself, quite a few HIV Therapeutics had gone off-patent. Epzicom, Trizivir, Norvir, and Kaletra lost patent exclusivity in 2016. Abbott’s Kaletra has more than 8% share in the HIV anti-virals market. This will greatly affect the market for anti-viral drugs. The high cost of anti-viral drug treatment also hinders the growth of the market.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America dominates the global anti-viral Therapeutics market owing to the presence of well-established market players, and growing prevalence of HIV and Hepatitis C infections. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow tremendously during the forecast period owing to factors, such as high prevalence of HIV infection, growing awareness regarding HIV infection, and increasing collaboration between public and private sectors to provide affordable treatment to the low and middle-income countries.

