(2018 – 2023) Global Automated Test Equipment Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Automated Test Equipment Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 3.28% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Automated Test Equipment market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Automated Test Equipment market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Automated Test Equipment Market are –

Virginia Panel Corporation (Mass-Interconnect

MAC Panel Company (Mass-Interconnect Solution

Xcerra Corporation

National Instruments

SPEA S.p.A

Advantest Corporation

Star Technologies

Aeroflex

Inc.

Astronics Corporation

Roos Instruments

Inc.

Chroma ATE

Inc.

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12886335

The global automated test equipment market was valued at USD 3.72 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.51 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.28% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). Automatic Testing Equipment (ATE) is used to inspect the performance and functionality of the device under Test (DUT). ATE is widely used across the industries, owing to its high-volume testing Characteristics with cost efficiency. The semiconductor industry forms a significant part of the ATE Market. The increasing semiconductor chip volume has the potential to drive the global demand for the ATE market. One of the primary goals of organizations is to have more products in their stock, delivering the custom products in optimum time and to speed-up the development processes for their new products. To achieve these goals, automated testing has become almost apparent. It helps to spend more time in design perfection than testing. Even though ATE setup requires huge upfront capital investment and savvy engineering resources, the benefits of automated testing prompts the organizations to setup ATE.

The consumer electronics and IT & telecommunications, together, form a major pie in the global ATE market. North America dominated the current global ATE market and the Asia-Pacific ATE market is expected to grow to become the top market by the end of the forecast period.

Growth in Consumer Electronics Sales is driving the Market

The growth in the global automated test equipment market is in line with the global consumer electronics market trend. This is due to wide implementation of ATE to test electronic components and systems, after fabrication. It is controlled through a computer, which includes loads of complex test instruments and is capable of testing and finding faults in electronic components or integrated circuits. Among other tablets, LCD TVs and smartphones are key drivers for growth in the consumer electronics industry. The CE industry is expected to be highly influenced by the emerging technologies, such as smart watches, smart thermostats, automotive electronics, UHD TVs, smart eyewear, fitness & activity trackers and other high-end wearable devices, during the forecast period. However, the demand for these goods is expected to be stagnate in the developed economies. Meanwhile, the volume sales growth in emerging markets is evident. Asia-Pacific has become the largest consumer electronics market, primarily driven by the emerging economies, such as China and India. Hence, it is expected that the ATE market in Asia-Pacific will surpass the North American market toward the end of the forecast period.

Defense has the largest share

The defense industry has witnessed a rise in number of complicated technologies and devices, in the last three decades. With technology developing at a rapid pace, with innovation leading to improvement in efficiency of existing devices and further covering new scope of operations useful for a wide range of functions, ATE finds applications in the defense industry to verify the proper functioning of equipment and to ensure that there is no scope of occurrence for mishaps. Defense spending by nations is always very high when compared to other segments. It holds a high priority in applications, as the government needs to secure the most efficient systems for ensuring safety of the nation. ATE finds applications in the defense industry, as it verifies and calibrates the most complex electronics deployed. ATE checks the operating software by delivering high-performance digital, analog, mixed-signal, and serial bus testing for the entire overall hardware infrastructure setup installed. The functional testing systems by companies investigate the operation of the legacy technology-based applications, while the high speed of testing provides a more economically beneficial solution. The test solutions provided a number of ATE manufacturers, a holistic test study in real time for checking all levels of integration.

North America holds the Largest Market Share

North America is the major market for the automated test equipment market. North America is the major market for the automated test equipment market. The United States leads the rest of the world in terms of innovation and investment. Increase in production of helicopters and commercial aircrafts drives the market for testing. The huge aerospace industry of the country exports more than 60% of all the aerospace production. Many foreign firms are attracted to the United States aerospace market as it is the largest in the world, characterized by skilled and hospitable workforce, diverse offerings and extensive distribution systems. Automated test equipment further finds application in the defense sector. The defense industry in the country has a budget allocation, which is more than the entire economy of more than half of the existing countries in the world. Being on the verge of developing much advanced future technologies, the country is expected to boost the demand for exhaustive and complex testing equipment to ensure the highest level of security.

Have any Query Related Automated Test Equipment market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12886335

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Automated Test Equipment product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Automated Test Equipment region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Automated Test Equipment growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Automated Test Equipment market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Automated Test Equipment market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Automated Test Equipment market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Automated Test Equipment suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Automated Test Equipment product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Automated Test Equipment market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Automated Test Equipment market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Automated Test Equipment Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Automated Test Equipment market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Automated Test Equipment market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Automated Test Equipment Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12886335

Automated Test Equipment Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Automated Test Equipment market, scope of report and include research phases

Automated Test Equipment market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Automated Test Equipment market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Automated Test Equipment Market, Automated Test Equipment Europe Market, Automated Test Equipment APAC Market, Automated Test Equipment Market By Application, Automated Test Equipment Market By Rising Trends, Automated Test Equipment Market Development, Automated Test Equipment Market Forecast, Automated Test Equipment Market Future, Automated Test Equipment Market Growth, Automated Test Equipment Market In Key Countries, Automated Test Equipment Market Latest Report, Automated Test Equipment Market Swot Analysis, Automated Test Equipment Market Top Manufacturers, Automated Test Equipment Sales Market, Automated Test Equipment United States Market, Automated Test Equipment Market share, Automated Test Equipment Market Size, Automated Test Equipment market Trends, Automated Test Equipment Market 2018, Automated Test Equipment market 2019