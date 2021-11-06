(2018 – 2023) Global Automotive HVAC Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Automotive HVAC Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of XX% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Automotive HVAC market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Automotive HVAC market, during the forecast period.

Valeo Group

Denso Corporation

Mahle Group

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Sanden Thailand Co. Ltd

Keihin Corporation

Japan Climate Systems Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Hanon Systems Corporation

Omega Environmental Technologies

TransAir Manufacturing

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd

The evolution of the air conditioning systems in passenger cars has been one of the significant developments in the 20th century. It is estimated that more than 80% of the new passenger cars sold currently have an AC system, and the number is expected to increase by 2023. Increasing sale of vehicles and preference toward safety and luxury are the key factors that are driving the global automotive HVAC market.

Integration of electronics into automobiles has played a crucial role in the improvement of safety and comfort in road transportation. Sensors in the HVAC systems measure parameters, such as gas or humidity concentration and pressure, and convert them into electronic signals. Sensata, a leading automotive sensors manufacturer, develops sensors for engine, transmission, suspension, brakes, air conditioners, and other systems. The company has developed a sensor that is capable of changing the pressure, by reversing the curvature when critical pressures are reached. The monometallic pressure switch has discs made of stainless steel that provide long-life and durability. When the pressure reaches a certain point, the discs in the switch trip and cut off the power supply to the AC system. This technology helps to provide safety against high-pressure conditions, cut off AC systems in case of any leaks, and control the functioning of AC fan and compressor.

The future of HVAC is expected to witness significant developments that also include, electronics and compressor designs. DuPont has also developed a new technology in HVAC that helps in eliminating the temperature-related issues in vehicles, due to light-weight engine cooling systems. The concern over refrigerant leakages into the atmosphere, which causes hazardous environmental effects, has prompted innovations for countering these leakages, which reduces the emissions. Passenger cars currently use the R134a refrigerant that has no chlorine in it. The European Union (EU) has published a few guidelines for manufacturing HVAC systems, which has helped in reducing global warming. Several concepts are in the testing phase, ranging from improved variants of refrigerants to the completely redesigned AC system using the R744/CO2, which would feature additional cooling and heating performance, thus, improving the fuel efficiency.

