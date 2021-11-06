(2018 – 2023) Global Bone and Joint Health Supplements Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Bone and Joint Health Supplements Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Bone and Joint Health Supplements market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Bone and Joint Health Supplements market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Bone and Joint Health Supplements Market are –

Amway-Pfizer-Glanbia Plc.-Merck-Xtend-Life-VitaScience-Schiff-Bergstrom Nutrition®-BioScience Nutrition-VitaGrove-Nature’s Wonder-Jarrow Formula Inc.-Herbalife-Now Health Group-NBTY

Bone and joint health supplements are increasingly finding their place in the functional foods market, with calcium fortification, glucosamine, vitamins and soy supplements gaining popularity. The global bone and joint health supplements market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Health Supplements

Bone health has become a major public health concern across the globe. About 75 million people in the United States, Europe and Japan experience bone health concerns and the statistics show that the population with bone and joint health issues is growing at alarming rates as more baby boomers enter their 60’s and early 70’s globally. Bone health concerns are not the only reason due to which people are consuming health supplements. With the rise in health consciousness, the consumers have increased the intake of bone and health supplements as a preventive measure to avoid. The bone and joint health supplements market is primarily driven by growing demand for dietary supplements from the geriatric population.

Glucosamine, Chondroitin Sulfate Dominate the Market

Glucosamine, chondroitin sulfate, and SAM-e (s-adenosylmethionine) are supplements that have gained a great deal of attention due to their potential role in alleviating symptoms of Osteoarthritis (OA) with minimal side effects. Glucosamine, a natural substance often derived from crab, lobster, or shrimp shells, is used to provide the building blocks needed to support growth, repair, and maintenance of cartilage within joints.

Vitamin D and Calcium supplements aids to the formation of main building structure of bones but the body cannot absorb calcium without the help of Vitamin D. A double-blind study showed improved bone mineral density (BMD) in older women through the supplementation of 1400 IU of vitamin D (as cholecalciferol) in addition to sufficient calcium is used a one of the most prominent supplements for bone and Joints related health issues. Vitamin K2’s plays an important role in maintaining bone health. Its active proteins are believed to be responsible for the utilization of calcium in the bones. This makes the vitamin K2 to be the fastest growing supplement in the global bone and joint supplement market.

Asia-Pacific the Fastest Growing Market

North America holds a dominating share in the global bone and joint health supplements market followed by Europe. U.S records the maximum number of consumers who prefer the bone and joint supplements as preventive supplements for Osteoartirities. Also, according to the study conducted by WHO more than 15 million of the Europe population of age 40 to 65 suffer from joint pain. This made North America and Europe to hold a prominent market share.

Japan is one of the prominent countries in the Asia-Pacific region with high product innovation and increasing research and development activities employed by the companies. China and Australia being the fast adaptive countries for the bone and joint health supplements, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region.

Key Development

In 2018 – Iontec has also developed Osteosil®, an innovative patented active with organic silicon and phosporus, with scientifically proven bones and joints health benefits8 such as anti-inflammatory activity, reduction of cartilage lesions, high bones mineral density, and stimulation of bone formation.

Competitive Landscape

The bone and joint health supplements market is moderately fragmented with the dominance of global players with wide distribution network and high product innovation. Regional players are trying to gain competitive advantage over the global players with strategic merger and acquisitions.

Major Players – Amway, Life Extension, Xtend Life, whole Health, VitaScience, Schiff, Bergstrom Nutrition, Bioscience Nutrition, and VitaGrove, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Global and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information,

