(2018 – 2023) Global Bread Mixes Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Bread Mixes Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Bread Mixes market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Bread Mixes market, during the forecast period.

Taura Natural Ingredients Ltd

Sdzucker

AAK AB

Tate & lyle

Corbion

IFFCO

CSM Bakery Solutions

Novozymes

Ingredion

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargil

The global bread mixes market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, (2018-2023). The shifting trend towards westernization in the developing regions is increasing the demand for convenience foods such as bread mixes.

Market Dynamics

In recent years, convenient foods have become widely popular, especially among working class people, teenage children etc. as it shortens the time of meal preparation at home fall. The consumer demand for convenience foods are evolving with dynamic demands from consumers. Bread mixes were one of those popular bakery products that gave birth to the concept of convenience.

The shifting trend towards westernization in the developing regions is increasing the demand for convenience foods in the underdeveloped and developing regions of the world. Moreover, the demand for gluten-free foods is increasing as the gluten sensitive or allergic population is slowly rising. Ancient grains such as quinoa, amaranth, millets based foods are more preferred over traditional wheat or white bread mixes.

However, the health conscious consumers opt for low carbohydrate content and nutritious foods. Bread, in general, has high carbohydrates, added preservatives and artificial colors content, which might have an adverse effect on the growth of the market. Even though the convenience foods take lesser time for preparation and reduces strain, they tend to lack complete nutritive values and hard to control fat, salt and sugar levels. Also the higher cost per serving might add woes to the bread mixes market.

Market Segmentation

The highly fragmented market is categorized by ingredients used in the bread mixes as: enzymes, starch, fiber, emulsifiers and others. The fiber type is the most lucrative segment of the global bakery ingredients market, exhibiting the highest potential for investment due to rise in their demand and increase in awareness related to health benefits. Flour/starch records a highest market share by ingredient type.

Regional Analysis

North America has the highest market share followed by Europe. The developed countries like the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany occupy the major market share followed by fast developing regions of Asia-Pacific like China, Japan and India. The increasing westernization trends in the developing regions of South America and Africa is also driving the global bread mixes market. The market is also segmented by application for Industrial purposes, food service/restaurants purposes, and others.

MAJOR PLAYERS: TAURA NATURAL INGREDIENTS LTD, SDZUCKER, AAK AB, TATE & LYLE, CORBION, IFFCO, CSM BAKERY SOLUTIONS, NOVOZYMES, INGREDION, ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY and CARGIL, amongst others.

