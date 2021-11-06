(2018 – 2023) Global C4ISR Systems Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global C4ISR Systems Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, C4ISR Systems market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to C4ISR Systems market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global C4ISR Systems Market are –

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Elbit Systems

BAE Systems

Saab AB

Thales Raytheon

Rheinmetall AG

L-3 Communications Holdings

Rockwell Collins

Harris Corporation

Caci International

General Atomics

General Dynamics

Kratos

Boeing

The C4ISR (command, control, communication, computers, surveillance, and reconnaissance) system is a mix of software and robust hardware, wherein, the absence or lack of either will make the system handicap and incapable of proper and efficient functioning. These systems resolve the problem of fatalities in the war field by integrating weapons systems, with electronics hardware and organic control systems. The objective of these systems is to provide situational awareness, which enables decision making in real-time, near real-time, and in future at all the levels of command and authority. Each of these C4ISR systems is operated and maintained independently and altered into a single device, as per the need and requirement. Moreover, the C4ISR system enables the military forces to conduct and operate weapons for surgical missions, remotely, over satellite networks.

Increasing intelligence requirements to boost growth

The C4ISR market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2%, during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Increasing amount of data, generated across the C4ISR industry, along with the growing demand for competitive intelligence and radio electronic warfare systems for the fourth-generation warfare, to resolve conflicts, are the factors driving the C4ISR market. Rising government funding, Internet of Things (IoT) and commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) are expected to further propel the market demand, during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Opportunities for manufacturers in the C4ISR market are abundant, regarding investments in R&D activities, production of effective and affordable C4ISR systems for emerging nations, and conversion of the existing, bulky, and high power consuming systems into more productive and reliable ones.

Asia-Pacific to show significant growth

The North America accounts for approximately 44% of the global C4ISR market, owing to technological advancements, along with increasing government investment in the United States. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant demand for sensor upgrades, networked communication, and electronic and intelligence warfare systems, which, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the industry expansion, during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Moreover, the development of Chinese C4ISR systems is expected to make the Indian defense invest in the C4ISR market.

The airborne system is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during 2018-2023 (the forecast period), due to the growing demand for sensors, unmanned aerial vehicles, synthetic aperture radars, geospatial solutions, mobility solutions, and cyber-security.

