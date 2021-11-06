(2018 – 2023) Global Capacitive Proximity Sensor Market Growth, CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Capacitive Proximity Sensor Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 7.19% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Capacitive Proximity Sensor market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Capacitive Proximity Sensor market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Capacitive Proximity Sensor Market are –

Panasonic Corporation

Turck Inc

Rockwell Automation

Inc.

Omron Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Avago Technologies (Broadcom Limited)

Fargo Controls Inc.

IFM Electronic GmbH

Pepperl + Fuchs GmbH

Fargo Controls

The global capacitive proximity sensor market was valued at USD 0.80 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.21 billion by end of 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report includes various segments by type cylindrical capacitive sensor, and rectangular capacitive sensor, and is limited to aerospace & defense, industrial, automotive and marine end-user industries. While the region considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

One of the Major Drivers for the Market is the Growth in Industrial Automation

The industrial automation segment has been emerging to be a relatively more attractive space for investment by organizations across the globe. The dependence on robots in industrial controller mechanisms is an established trend, paving the way for a larger and wider adoption of the industrial control and automation equipment. However, limitations in sensing capabilities and availability of other sensors at a lower cost might hinder the growth of the capacitive proximity sensor market.

Automotive Industry Has the Highest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Due to the increasing purchasing power of the millennial population, there is a continuous demand for passenger cars. According to OICA, global passenger was estimated to be 72.10 million units in 2016 and the demand is expected to be continuing during the forecast period.

For an average consumer, trucks are reliable options, as they have better fuel efficiency and safety features. These factors drive the growth of heavy weight vehicles. Premium vehicles and utilities continue to drive the sales of light vehicles, which cumulatively contribute to an increase in the demand for capacitive proximity sensors market during the forecast period.

Application of Capacitive Proximity Sensor Market

Capacitive sensors can detect metal and non-metal objects rather nearly all other materials. They also sense fluid level, chemical concoctions, and liquid level, etc. of any object within the range. They are used for industrial purpose. These sensors can detect dielectric materials like plastic, glass or such fluids. It enables them to figure out the level of different elements in their compositions. They are installed in a wide range of industries, such as food, automotive, or in storage and conveyor systems.

Capacitive Proximity Sensor Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Capacitive Proximity Sensor market, scope of report and include research phases

Capacitive Proximity Sensor market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Capacitive Proximity Sensor market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

