(2018 – 2023) Global Casein and Caseinates Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Casein and Caseinates Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of XX% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Casein and Caseinates market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Casein and Caseinates market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Casein and Caseinates Market are –

AMCO Proteins

Arla Foods

Inc.

Armor Proteines S.A.S.

Charotar Casein Company

Danone S.A.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

FrieslandCampina DMV B.V.

Groupe Lactalis S.A.

Lactoprot Deutschland GmbH

Nestlé S.A.

Saputo Inc.

Westland Milk Products

Casein and Caseinates Market Insight

The global casein and caseinates market is projected to grow at the rate of 3.5% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. Casein and caseinates are witnessing huge demand from food & beverages and various industrial applications including plastic and fiber, paint, paper, glues, and textiles industry. Caseinates are gaining popularity in bakery & confectionery segment due to its immense functional benefits and the caseinates ingredients have their usage in baked goods such as cheesecake, puddings, frostings, and whipped toppings. Growing application of casein in cosmetics and personal care industry, especially as hair and skin-conditioning agent and emulsifying agent, is providing new opportunity for casein manufacturers to increase their market share. North America is likely to dominant market, whereas Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for casein and caseinates due to the growth of food & beverages industry and high demand for nutritional products among consumers in the region.

Growing Demand of Protein Rich Food to Drive the Casein and Caseinates Market Growth

Increasing demand for protein rich foods and easy availability of casein protein is driving the growth of casein and caseinates market across the globe. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the dairy industry especially for extraction of milk components is also supporting the growth of casein and caseinates market. Industrial application of casein and caseinates highly depends upon their structural and functional properties. Among all, application of casein in paper industry holds significant market share. Casein based paints are known for fast-drying and water-soluble properties. Casein is also used as emulsifier which allows to combine oil paints and water. Casein is majorly used to make such paints that are commonly known as distemper colors, but can also be used to make larger quantities of paint for interior wall paint applications. In wood industry, casein glue is one of the popular woodworking glues due to its moderately high dry strength and moderate resistance to water, damp atmospheres and intermediate temperatures.

Industrial Application Segment to Witness Fastest Growth Rate during the Forecast Period

Based upon the application, the global casein and caseinates market is segregated into food and beverages, industrial, nutrition, and others. Food and beverages is expected to holds the significant market share in the casein and caseinates market. Additionally, bakery and confectionery segment is anticipated to hold supremacy over other food & beverages application segments in the casein and caseinates market. Moreover, industrial application segment is expected to witness significant growth in developing economies owning to growth in industrialization and food industry. Industrial application of casein is mainly driven by the physical properties of caseinates such as ability to bind with pigments in water-based paints and the emulsifying properties of caseinates make them suitable to be used as stabilizers and emulsifiers in oil and various latex paints for large application.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Growth the Casein and Caseinates Market

In North America, increasing prices of raw material is influencing the prices of casein and caseinates products. In 2017, the US exports showed witnessed significant growth in export of in value and volume for dairy products to fulfill the demand of casein raw material in other countries. In developed economies, the acceptance of casein protein as a sport nutrition is driving the market growth in North America and Europe region. Availability of affordable high quality edible casein and demand for acid casein for industrial application is supporting the market growth in the developing economies. In Asia-Pacific region, India holds largest amount of each category of caseinates including Sodium, Calcium caseinates etc. which is derived from buffalo and cows skim milk. Key players in Europe region are focusing on Asia-Pacific dairy market, seeking to draw investors and to increase the market share.

Key Developments in the Casein and Caseinates Market

• June 2015 – Nestlé SA has led an international patent for an infant nutrition product with casein protein, which could be used to prevent metabolic syndrome disorders in infant.

• Aug 2018 – Italian start-up Bioergs launched next-generation dextran which is 10 times cheaper than standard dextran and it has high casein content to increase moisture by binding with water and to improve the texture.

Competitive Landscape of Casein and Caseinates Market

Major Key Players – AMCO Proteins, Arla Foods, Inc., Armor Proteines S.A.S., Charotar Casein Company, Danone S.A., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, FrieslandCampina DMV B.V., Groupe Lactalis S.A., Lactoprot Deutschland GmbH, Nestlé S.A., Saputo Inc. and Westland Milk Products, among others.

