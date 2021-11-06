(2018 – 2023) Global Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market are –

Accepta Ltd

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Albemarle Corporation

Avista Technologies

Inc.

BASF SE

Buckman Laboratories International

Inc.

BWA Water Additives

Cabot Corporation

Chemtex Speciality Limited

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

ChemTreat

Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

DowDuPont

DuBois Chemicals

Inc.

Ecolab

ICL-IP Terneuzen B.V.

Kemira

Kurita Water Industries Ltd

Lonza

Solenis

SUEZ

Thermax Global

Veolia Water Technologies

The global cooling water treatment chemicals market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). In 2017, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Growing Demand from Power Industry

The highest single use of water is cooling in thermal power generation. For power generation and process facilities, cooling water treatment is often a plant’s most critical aspect. For many countries, it was identified that the cooling water treatment market has a high correlation with the fossil fuel energy usage, and thereby, with power consumption. Even though fledgling renewables industry is proliferating, the scale of electricity produced by renewable resources is too small to satiate the growing demand. Hence, growth in the power sector is projected to drive the cooling water treatment chemicals market.

Power Industry – The Major Consumer of Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals

The power industry is the major consumer of cooling water chemicals due to their need for large quantities of cooling water. Power industries often use seawater for cooling and are equipped with anti-corrosion heat exchange equipment. They predominantly recycle the water and return it to the source. In the case of the water taken from dirty lakes, the returned water is cleaner than the intake water. In these industries, 99% of the water taken is returned, and less than one percent of the water is wasted in evaporation. This industry segment is expected to increase at a dynamic rate in the future, due to the growing power generation sector, particularly in developing regions. Due to the growing demand from the power industry from developing economies, the market for cooling water treatment chemicals is projected to grow during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth

Asia-Pacific is the third largest market for cooling water treatment chemicals and it is also estimated to be the fastest growing market in the forecast period. In terms of potential, countries, such as China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia, are lucrative for business growth. Economic growth, industrialization, rising environmental awareness, and government support are the major factors that contribute to the attractiveness of the market in the region. China is the largest and fastest growing market for water treatment chemicals in Asia-Pacific, with an expected CAGR of nearly 10% during the forecast period. The huge and fast-growing markets in China, coupled with government funding, are expected to be the driving factors for the aforementioned growth.

Major Players: BASF SE, Kemira, Ecolab, Kurita Water Industries Ltd, Suez, DowDuPont, and Albemarle Corporation, amongst others.

