(2018 – 2023) Global Cosmetics Products Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Cosmetics Products Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 7.14% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Cosmetics Products market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Cosmetics Products market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Cosmetics Products Market are –

L’Oreal Group

Procter & Gamble

Beiersdorf AG

Avon Products Inc.

Unilever

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Shiseido

Kao Corp.

Revlon

Inc.

Mary Kay

Inc.

Yves Rocher

Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA

Alticor

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12883840

The global cosmetic products market was valued at USD 532.43 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a market value of USD 805.61 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.14% during 2018-2023. The scope of the report is limited to various products, like hair care, skin care, oral care, color cosmetic, fragrances, soaps and shower gels, and sun care products. The study also emphasizes on various distribution channels, such as direct selling, supermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies, and salons.

The cosmetics or beauty products industry, globally, is one sector which remains impervious to the ups and downs. Overall sales are affected in the event of an economic downturn. However, one can count on the sales of cosmetics to maintain a certain volume overall. This is because of continuing and growing usage of products by women, and increasingly by men across the world.

Aging Population is the Major Driver for the Market

Over the past two decades, declining fertility and mortality rates have resulted in a rise in the aging population, globally. Strong desire among men and women to retain youthful appearances has groomed and nurtured the cosmetics industry, worldwide. Rapidly aging demographics has led to a robust demand for anti-aging products in order to prevent wrinkles, age spots, dry skin, uneven skin tone, and even hair damages, creating room for new innovations in cosmetics, thus boosting the industry growth.

By 2050, the population over 60 years of age is expected to reach 2.09 billion. The life expectancy for women is predicted to rise from 82.8 years in 2005 to 86.3 years in 2050. Whereas for men, the expected increase for men in the corresponding period is from 78.4 to 83.6 years. Notably, the share of elderly people for cosmetic products is on rise.

E-commerce as a Distribution Channel is Expected to Grow Rapidly

Smartphone shipments increased to 1.53 billion in 2017, and is expected to grow till the end of the forecast period, thus increasing the e-commerce market. Cosmetic products, such as skin care, hair care, and fragrances are the most-sold products online. Thus, companies are increasingly focusing on online marketing campaigns that can increase their revenues with low investments. The market is witnessing a trend of multinational companies setting up websites and brand-specific Facebook accounts and Twitter profiles, in order to address the local taste. This sector is gaining prominence with the different products being available ‘only on online’.

Middle East & African Region is Expected to Grow with the Highest CAGR

The market is expected to gain prominence in the MEA countries, such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel. According to a recent survey, 21% of the people in this region admit to spending between AED 362 and AED 732 per month on health and beauty products, including the cost for maintaining hair and nails, and for hair removals, massages, and gym memberships, while a further 6.2% spend between AED 728 and AED 1125 to keep themselves looking appeasing.

UAE is a country with a high GDP per capita (USD 40,444 in 2012), and an administration which is modern, and yet has further growth to witness regarding women at workplace. As more women join the workplace, the need to look good, as well as purchase cosmetics has increased, and not just based on one’s preference. Furthermore, an increased influx of tourists has boosted cosmetic sales in the country.

Have any Query Related Cosmetics Products market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12883840

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Cosmetics Products product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Cosmetics Products region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Cosmetics Products growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Cosmetics Products market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Cosmetics Products market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Cosmetics Products market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Cosmetics Products suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Cosmetics Products product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Cosmetics Products market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Cosmetics Products market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Cosmetics Products Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Cosmetics Products market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Cosmetics Products market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Cosmetics Products Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12883840

Cosmetics Products Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Cosmetics Products market, scope of report and include research phases

Cosmetics Products market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Cosmetics Products market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Cosmetics Products Market, Cosmetics Products Europe Market, Cosmetics Products APAC Market, Cosmetics Products Market By Application, Cosmetics Products Market By Rising Trends, Cosmetics Products Market Development, Cosmetics Products Market Forecast, Cosmetics Products Market Future, Cosmetics Products Market Growth, Cosmetics Products Market In Key Countries, Cosmetics Products Market Latest Report, Cosmetics Products Market Swot Analysis, Cosmetics Products Market Top Manufacturers, Cosmetics Products Sales Market, Cosmetics Products United States Market, Cosmetics Products Market share, Cosmetics Products Market Size, Cosmetics Products market Trends, Cosmetics Products Market 2018, Cosmetics Products market 2019