(2018 – 2023) Global Decorative Concrete Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Decorative Concrete Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 6.92% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Decorative Concrete market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Decorative Concrete market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Decorative Concrete Market are –

3M

BASF SE

Arkema SA

Bomanite India

Boral Limited

Cemex

S.A.B De C.V.

Covestro AG

Dex-O-Tex

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Elite Crete Systems

Fosroc International

Heidelbergcement AG

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

Lafargeholcim Ltd

Mapei S.P.A.

Mcknight Custom Concrete Inc.

Neocrete Technologies Private Limited

Parchem Construction Supplies

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

The Euclid Chemical Company

The Sherwin-Williams Company

U.S. Concrete

Inc.

Ultratech Cement Limited

W.R. Grace & Co.

The decorative concrete market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 6.92% during the forecasted period, 2018-2023. The market is driven by many factors, such as increasing demand for stamped concrete, growing demand for green buildings, and expanding remodeling and refurbishment activities in European countries.

Rising Demand for Stamped Concrete for Flooring Driving the Market

In recent times, there has been a widespread adoption of stamped concrete in commercial buildings and hotels for flooring activities. Stamped concrete provides aesthetic appeal to the floors as various textures, designs, patterns, and logos can be imparted to it. It is easy to maintain, skid-resistant, and has high strength, and can withstand heavy foot traffic, thereby increasing its demand in flooring.

Stamped Concrete the Largest Product Type

Stamped Concrete is the dominant segment and is expected to grow at a good rate, with growing demand in residential sectors in Asia-Pacific countries. In Australia, houses form the 1980s are undergoing increasing remodeling works, thereby providing opportunities for stamped concrete.

Europe – the Largest Market Share

Europe accounted for the largest share of decorative cement in 2017. Factors such as increasing refurbishment and remodeling activities in countries like Germany and the United Kingdom are favoring the market’s growth in European region. The market is expected to grow at a good pace, with key European companies investing on the incorporation of nanotechnology for additives and other ingredients, which are added to cement in the production process. The market is expected to open new avenues during the forecast period.

