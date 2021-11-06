(2018 – 2023) Global Desktop Virtualization Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Desktop Virtualization Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 10.27% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Desktop Virtualization market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Desktop Virtualization market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Desktop Virtualization Market are –

Citrix Systems Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Parallels International GmbH

Dell Inc.

Red Hat Inc.

Ncomputing

Inc.

Ericom Software Inc.

VMware Inc.

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12883842

In 2017, the global desktop virtualization market was valued at USD 4982.4 million and is expected to reach a value of USD 8957.4 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of about 10.27% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Desktop virtualization separates personal computing desktop environment from a physical machine, using the client-server model of computing. This virtualization technique has become a mainstream IT strategy for companies of all sizes. Virtualization is particularly valuable to the small and medium businesses, as it lowers the expenditure for hardware, and reduces the system administration and maintenance costs. With business mobility and cloud computing transforming the IT sector, the desktop virtualization is expected to enable this transition. It helps meet the needs of users more effectively and securely. It allows employees to access high-performance applications, by enabling hardware-based GPU sharing via a secure connection from any device.

Growing Demand for ‘Bring Your Own Devices’ (BYOD) in Workplaces is driving the Market

Organizations are constantly opting for solutions that can channel a large number of computing devices, and create advanced communication infrastructure. With data and applications breaking the boundaries of desktops, by being available on multiple devices, the concept of integrated workplace is diminishing. Policies, like ‘bring your own device’ are increasing the number of devices that need to be consolidated with enterprise networks. Mobile workers account for nearly 90% of the workforce in the United States. Mobility offers improved productivity and collaboration of all geographically distributed offices. The technology integrates and streamlines communications across various branches. With desktop virtualization, the costs associated with individual relocations and setting up newer facilities can be significantly cut down.

Healthcare the Fastest Growing Sector

The healthcare industry is one of the fastest-growing verticals, in terms of adopting desktop virtualization. With most of the healthcare units, including clinics, hospitals, and emergency units, adopting these systems, the demand for VDI in healthcare industry is expected to grow, exponentially. Desktop virtualization finds applications in many healthcare operations, such as patient care. On mobile devices, virtual desktops provide access to patient information. Emergency units are utilizing these systems, to analyze patient data for proper care. Administrative offices are also increasingly adopting these systems, to take the advantage of their flexibility.

Asia-Pacific to Grow at a Faster Pace

Asia-Pacific is a hub for the major IT outsourcing destinations for the major market players, across industry verticals. Even though the desktop virtualization deployments in the region are not at par with the developed economies, there is an enormous untapped potential in these developed economies. Many market players are increasing their presence in the region, to capture the growing market of the region. By the end of the forecast period, the number of VDI users is expected to cross 23 million. Also, around 45% desktop virtualization solutions are likely to be delivered through the cloud by 2023.

Major Players: Citrix Systems Inc., Toshiba Corporation, IBM, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Parallels International GmbH, Dell Inc., Red Hat Inc., NComputing, Ericom Software Inc. Teams, and VMware Inc., among others.

Have any Query Related Desktop Virtualization market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12883842

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Desktop Virtualization product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Desktop Virtualization region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Desktop Virtualization growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Desktop Virtualization market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Desktop Virtualization market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Desktop Virtualization market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Desktop Virtualization suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Desktop Virtualization product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Desktop Virtualization market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Desktop Virtualization market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Desktop Virtualization Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Desktop Virtualization market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Desktop Virtualization market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Desktop Virtualization Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12883842

Desktop Virtualization Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Desktop Virtualization market, scope of report and include research phases

Desktop Virtualization market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Desktop Virtualization market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Desktop Virtualization Market, Desktop Virtualization Europe Market, Desktop Virtualization APAC Market, Desktop Virtualization Market By Application, Desktop Virtualization Market By Rising Trends, Desktop Virtualization Market Development, Desktop Virtualization Market Forecast, Desktop Virtualization Market Future, Desktop Virtualization Market Growth, Desktop Virtualization Market In Key Countries, Desktop Virtualization Market Latest Report, Desktop Virtualization Market Swot Analysis, Desktop Virtualization Market Top Manufacturers, Desktop Virtualization Sales Market, Desktop Virtualization United States Market, Desktop Virtualization Market share, Desktop Virtualization Market Size, Desktop Virtualization market Trends, Desktop Virtualization Market 2018, Desktop Virtualization market 2019