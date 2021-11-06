(2018 – 2023) Global Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 5% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Electrocardiograph (ECG) market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Electrocardiograph (ECG) market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market are –

GE HEALTHCARE

PHILIPS HEALTHCARE

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

SCHILLER AG

OPTO CIRCUITS LIMITED

JOHNSON AND JOHNSON

MINDRAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

MEDTRONIC PLC

MORTARA INSTRUMENT INC.

amongst others.

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12883520

The global electrocardiograph (ECG) market is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 5%. North America is expected to have highest market share and APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR.

Rising Incidences of Cardiac Diseases due to Change in Living Pattern

The increase in cardiovascular diseases is a direct cause for the increase in demand for ECG devices. Prevalence of CVD is strongly driving the market for ECG devices. According to WHO, about 17.3 million died from CVD in 2013. Since then, there have been widespread awareness programs being conducted, along with extensive marketing for these devices. The future opportunity and concern lie in the estimation made by WHO that 23.3 million people may die from CVDs by the end of 2030. This forecast is expected to be a major propelling factor in the cardiac assist devices market, in the coming years. Countries, such as Japan and China, which have high geriatric population, are expected to show rapid growth because the geriatric population is more susceptible for cardiac diseases.

Expensive Instruments and Maintenance

Portable and wireless ECG devices cost from a few dollars to more than thousand dollars, which is costly, especially for people in developing countries, such as India, where per capita income is approximately USD 1400. Other developing countries also have a low per-capita income, which makes advanced devices unaffordable. Additionally, healthcare facilities in these countries are still developing, and maintenance cost for these devices are very high. Although portable ECG devices have been developed, they have not been implemented to their complete use, since these instruments are expensive. In many countries, due to the cost-effective factor, physicians are being forced to use traditional ECG devices instead of the latest high-end devices. Approximately one-third of the problems reported with ECG devices arise from problems caused by the user, one-third from technical problems, and only one-third require special knowledge of the equipment. Hence, high cost for buying and maintaining, and lack of technical skills are hindering the growth of the market in developing regions. In developed regions, the new sales is almost equal to the replacement rate because of already well- established infrastructure.

North America to Dominate the Market

The electrocardiograph (ECG) market is segmented by product, technology, lead type, end, and geography. By geography, it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America dominates the electrocardiograph (ECG) market treatment market due to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities. The demand for preventive care devices, like ECG devices, is also increasing proportionally. The ECG devices segment is the most profitable and promising segment in the Indian patient monitoring devices market. It contributes to almost 25% to the whole patient monitoring market in developing countries, such as India, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth.

Major Players: GE HEALTHCARE, PHILIPS HEALTHCARE, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, SCHILLER AG, OPTO CIRCUITS LIMITED, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, MINDRAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, MEDTRONIC PLC, MORTARA INSTRUMENT INC. amongst others

Have any Query Related Electrocardiograph (ECG) market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12883520

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Electrocardiograph (ECG) product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Electrocardiograph (ECG) region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Electrocardiograph (ECG) growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Electrocardiograph (ECG) market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Electrocardiograph (ECG) market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Electrocardiograph (ECG) market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Electrocardiograph (ECG) suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Electrocardiograph (ECG) product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Electrocardiograph (ECG) market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Electrocardiograph (ECG) market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Electrocardiograph (ECG) market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Electrocardiograph (ECG) market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12883520

Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Electrocardiograph (ECG) market, scope of report and include research phases

Electrocardiograph (ECG) market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Electrocardiograph (ECG) market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market, Electrocardiograph (ECG) Europe Market, Electrocardiograph (ECG) APAC Market, Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market By Application, Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market By Rising Trends, Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Development, Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Forecast, Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Future, Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Growth, Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market In Key Countries, Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Latest Report, Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Swot Analysis, Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Top Manufacturers, Electrocardiograph (ECG) Sales Market, Electrocardiograph (ECG) United States Market, Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market share, Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Size, Electrocardiograph (ECG) market Trends, Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market 2018, Electrocardiograph (ECG) market 2019