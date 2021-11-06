(2018 – 2023) Global Enterprise Flash Storage Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Enterprise Flash Storage Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 13.67% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Enterprise Flash Storage market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Enterprise Flash Storage market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Enterprise Flash Storage Market are –

Pure Storage

Virident Systems

Inc.

Violin Memory

Oracle Corporation

NetApp Inc.

EMC Corporation

Kaminario

Nimble Storage Inc.

Nimbus Data Systems Inc.

Skyera Inc.

Tegile Systems

Inc.

Western Digital Corporation

WhipTail Technologies

Inc.

LSI Corporation

Fusion-IO

Inc.

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12886166

The enterprise flash storage market expected to register a CAGR of 13.67%, during the forecast period (2018-2023). A huge amount of raw data is being generated everyday, leading to data storage crisis for the companies. The enterprises storage market is presently the most active place; storage users have been subjected to repeated hype for the last couple of decades. People have shifted from hard disk drives (HDDs) to solid-state drives (SSDs); they are further expected to move towards the upcoming all-flash arrays (AFAs). Enterprises are trying to figure out a way to deploy approaches to gain maximum return on investment strategically. There has been a rapid growth in the flash drive revenues over the last few years, with enterprise storage devices recording a 50% annual growth per year.

The scope of the study is segmented by End-user industry, such as IT Industry, Defense, Chemicals, Automotive and Electronics, and region.

Growing Need for Devices That Perform Better is the Major Driver for the Market

Information is a critical business resource, and like any other critical resource, it must be properly managed and protected. Information storage and exchange needs to be secure to ensure an efficient record management. The dire need for faster and robust devices to process and store data is rising rapidly as the amount of data being generated is growing at an unparalleled rate owing to the technological advancements. The need for faster performing devices has led to the implementation of the idea of flash storage. Flash is a memory type that works efficiently and quickly as compared to the conventional HDDs, without continuous power. Solid-state drives nowadays are being implemented with the NAND-based flash memory to allow the memory to retain data without the power as well. Flash storage can boot in a matter of seconds and handle large workloads much more efficiently, which makes it for complex data sets and operations. Businesses require fast processing for their applications and quick access to stored data. This makes flash memory storage an ideal application for their use.

Beyond function, another important attribute of the flash storage is its durability; this can be attributed to the fact that it does not have any moving parts unlike the hard drives, which are spinning on disks. Such a factor plays a very important role in data security where the data is not lost easily as the device is not damaged often. Lack of parts makes it run more efficiently, thus making is a cost-effective option. Additionally, flash storage does not require much power to run, compared to the other hard drives. This adds to their popularity in the market.

IT industry is expected to Hold Major Market Share

Rapid growth in the usage of storage devices is justified by the increase of data being generated and processed by the companies. SSDs were primarily being used either in consumer devices, or to add a little boost in the performance to a server or storage array. The market has evolved considerably since then, as research proves that the usage of storage devices has moved into almost every area of the data center and penetrated into different areas within IT. Demand for the flash devices will remain strong in both the client and the enterprise markets for the next few years owing to the advancements in technology, which increases the availability of better technology at a lower price.

HDDs are not exhausted in the market and they still hold a considerable share. The IT industry relied immensely on the hard drives to store data before the evolution of cloud and online drives. However, the rate of growth of the flash storage devices is significantly higher in the market. This transformation is slowly underway, but an effective solution to store data physically enables data security more than any other online database that is used for storage.

North America is expected to Hold Major Market Share

North America is the region where most of the companies have their origin, and hence have developed a base to experiment before adopting it on a large scale all over the world. A lot of active data in the enterprise data center is moving from the legacy disk to the flash implementations. Upcoming startups in the whole of Silicon Valley are bent on developing products. Hence, they generate huge customized data sets. Moreover, as corporate espionage on any scale is dangerous, having a physical data storage device is always more helpful than storing it in cloud or online drives. Flash storage is evolving continuously and rapidly at a rapid pace and these rapid advancements will drive the price of this expensive technology lower, thus, making it a much more widely used tool by the enterprises, which cannot afford it. Small and medium sized companies rely on faster access and processing of huge amounts of raw data, which make flash storage devices the ideal solution.

Key Development in the Market

• November 2017 – AccelStor launched NeoSapphire H710 all-flash array. The most common demand and need for HPC is expected to come from scientific researchers, engineers, and academic institutions. NeoSapphire H710 is expected to benefit extreme-scale computing, reliability and high availability.

The major players include – PURE STORAGE, VIRIDENT SYSTEMS, INC., VIOLIN MEMORY, ORACLE CORPORATION, NETAPP INC., EMC CORPORATION, KAMINARIO, NIMBLE STORAGE INC., NIMBUS DATA SYSTEMS INC., SKYERA INC., TEGILE SYSTEMS, INC., WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION, WHIPTAIL TECHNOLOGIES, INC., LSI CORPORATION, and FUSION-IO, INC., amongst others.

Have any Query Related Enterprise Flash Storage market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12886166

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Enterprise Flash Storage product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Enterprise Flash Storage region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Enterprise Flash Storage growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Enterprise Flash Storage market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Enterprise Flash Storage market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Enterprise Flash Storage market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Enterprise Flash Storage suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Enterprise Flash Storage product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Enterprise Flash Storage market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Enterprise Flash Storage market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Enterprise Flash Storage Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Enterprise Flash Storage market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Enterprise Flash Storage market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Enterprise Flash Storage Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12886166

Enterprise Flash Storage Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Enterprise Flash Storage market, scope of report and include research phases

Enterprise Flash Storage market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Enterprise Flash Storage market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Enterprise Flash Storage Market, Enterprise Flash Storage Europe Market, Enterprise Flash Storage APAC Market, Enterprise Flash Storage Market By Application, Enterprise Flash Storage Market By Rising Trends, Enterprise Flash Storage Market Development, Enterprise Flash Storage Market Forecast, Enterprise Flash Storage Market Future, Enterprise Flash Storage Market Growth, Enterprise Flash Storage Market In Key Countries, Enterprise Flash Storage Market Latest Report, Enterprise Flash Storage Market Swot Analysis, Enterprise Flash Storage Market Top Manufacturers, Enterprise Flash Storage Sales Market, Enterprise Flash Storage United States Market, Enterprise Flash Storage Market share, Enterprise Flash Storage Market Size, Enterprise Flash Storage market Trends, Enterprise Flash Storage Market 2018, Enterprise Flash Storage market 2019