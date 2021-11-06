(2018 – 2023) Global Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 8.3% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market are –

3SBIO INC.

AMGEN

HOFFMANN LA ROCHE

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

BIOSIDUS

BIOCON

HOSPIRA

INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS

CELLTRION

TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INDUSTRIES.

The global erythropoietin stimulating agents market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 8.3% during the forecast period. Erythropoietin stimulating agents are the drugs which are similar to erythropoietin. This agent stimulates the growth of red blood cells (RBC). Erythropoietin-stimulating agents are approved for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney failure (CKD), chemotherapy, HIV, and also for the reduced RBC during critical surgical procedures.

Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Anemia

Over the past decade, anemia has emerged as one of the serious diseases related to nutrition, accompanied by increased morbidity and mortality. In major developing countries, neonatal and maternal mortality accounted for 3.0 million deaths, in 2013, and are important contributors to global mortality. Furthermore, about 90,000 deaths have been estimated in all genders and age groups, due to iron anemic deficiency. In 2013, WHO estimated that pregnant women (38%), non-pregnant women (29%), children (43%), and women of reproductive age (29%) suffer from anemia, corresponding to 496 million non-pregnant women, 273 million children and 32 million pregnant women, across the world. And even the chronic infections, including tuberculosis, malaria, HIV, and cancer can also lower blood Hb concentrations. All the above factors, like increased mortality, iron deficiency, and insufficient RBC production, are the major factors driving the erythropoietin stimulating agents market. The other factors, like increasing applications in HIV, end-stage renal disorder, and the risks of thrombosis during surgery and pure red cell aplasia, are driving the market.

Stringent Regulatory Scenario

Erythropoietin (EPO) has to be produced in mammalian cells, as microbes, such as bacteria and yeast, do not have the required cellular machinery. Due to the cell complexity, clinical investigation biologics involve special considerations. In the United States, biologics are approved under Public Health Service Act (PHSA), under which, originator biologics receive approval through 351(a) pathway (Biologics License Application (BLA)). The other factors, such as the continuous need of wireless communication mode and emerging economies, are restraining the market growth. Even approval of biosimilar EPO requires 351(k) pathway, for which, reference biologic is already approved through a BLA or the 351(a) pathway. The United States has adopted a regulatory process for biologics and biosimilars from Europe. Furthermore, a stringent regulatory scenario exists in developing countries as well. These strict regulatory guidelines are hindering the erythropoietin agents market. The other factor that is also restraining the market growth is the adverse effects of the erythropoietin agents.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the Highest CAGR

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period. Because of the emerging economies and new product launches with better efficacy, it will be a big opportunity for the erythropoietin stimulating agents market.

North America region holds the largest market share, followed by Europe, in the forecast period.

