(2018 – 2023) Global Inductors Market Growth, CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Inductors Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 3.57% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Inductors market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Inductors market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Inductors Market are –

TDK Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Sumida Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

AVX Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

TOKIN Corporation

Delta Electronics Inc.

Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12883869

The global inductor market was valued at USD 4,231.7 million in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 5,157.3 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.57%, over the forecast period of 2018-2023. The scope of the report is limited to two types of inductors – power and frequency inductors.

The increasing use of inductors in smartphones, servers, tablets, notebooks, and portable gaming devices, GPS products, because of their capacity to withstand large currents, small size and low DC resistance, is a primary driver for the market’s growth. The rapid growth in consumer electronics consumption across the world is a major breakthrough in the market. The worldwide smartphones shipments rose from 0.52 billion units in 2012 to 1.51 billion units in 2016. However, smartphones have attained the maturity in penetration and are expected to witness a stable growth in the forecast period.

With the move towards the future of connected cars and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), the automotive sector is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. However, manufacturers have not been able to reduce the size of inductors, despite extensive efforts. Thus, with the rising demand and trend of miniaturization, the inability to create more compact products poses a challenge to the inductor market.

Adoption of Advanced Consumer Electronic Devices Drives the Demand for Inductors

The evolution of touchscreens and other advanced features in consumer electronics has garnered consumers’ interest toward the technology and indulged them to spend on purchasing products. The rising standards of living have further contributed to the increase in the sales of the consumer electronics. There is a significant growth in purchase of home appliances and consumers are opting for premium appliances. The economic growth and increasing average disposable incomes in most of the developing countries has led consumers to opt for products of luxury brands. The growing penetration of smartphones and internet throughout the developing regions, such as India and Japan essentially, has surged the consumer interest toward the adoption of advanced digital devices.

Moreover, smart home appliances offer remote control to the existing products and are connected to internet, thus allowing the consumer to turn on and off remotely. The IoT consumer electronics will continue to gain traction. IoT-based home solutions are expected to grow exponentially by 2025. The usage of inductors in these products and the growing consumer electronic devices with increased digitalization are driving the growth of the inductor market.

Automotive Industry to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

With the rise in automotive electronics, such as ignition, radio, telematics, engine management, and in-car entertainment systems, electronic systems have become an increasingly significant component of the cost of an automobile. With the increasing demand for hybrid electric vehicles, the need for power inductors is on the rise. The opportunities for inductors in the automotive sector include – collision avoidance systems, radar systems, and electronic braking. The drive to improve drivetrain efficiency, especially in hybrid electric drivetrain, is expected to pose a significant opportunity for inductor manufacturers.

Moreover, the TPMS (tire pressure monitoring systems) becoming mandatory has paved the path for the emergence of new opportunities for the growth of inductors in this sector. The installation of tire pressure surveillance system in North-American automobiles was made obligatory. This surveillance system is a wireless communication-based safe driving system and uses a pressure sensor to detect information on individual tires, and wireless data transmission uses the resonance of a capacitor and an inductor.

Asia-Pacific Dominated the Market

Over the last decade, owing to the cheap transport and raw material cost, Asia-Pacific has been the prime destination for manufacturers of many countries. Owing to these factors the manufacturing facilities of many countries are located in Asia-Pacific. These companies have been undergoing many changes, such as the introduction of trends, like Industry 4.0, which have been increasing the amount of automation of the production processes, subsequently leading to an increased use of inductors, owing to their presence in many electronic assemblies.

Many countries in the region have initiated the transition to more advance connectivity speeds, such as 4G, which require more number of inductors compare to the previously used technology. 4G technology needs about 60-90 pieces of inductors, whereas 3G needs about 15-20. In addition,, smart city initiatives in the region have also been on the rise, which contribute to the growth of inductors in the region. Cities, such as New Delhi, have received grants worth USD 7.8 billion by the government, to be spent in a period of five years toward smart city initiatives.

Have any Query Related Inductors market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12883869

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Inductors product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Inductors region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Inductors growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Inductors market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Inductors market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Inductors market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Inductors suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Inductors product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Inductors market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Inductors market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Inductors Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Inductors market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Inductors market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Inductors Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12883869

Inductors Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Inductors market, scope of report and include research phases

Inductors market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Inductors market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Inductors Market, Inductors Europe Market, Inductors APAC Market, Inductors Market By Application, Inductors Market By Rising Trends, Inductors Market Development, Inductors Market Forecast, Inductors Market Future, Inductors Market Growth, Inductors Market In Key Countries, Inductors Market Latest Report, Inductors Market Swot Analysis, Inductors Market Top Manufacturers, Inductors Sales Market, Inductors United States Market, Inductors Market share, Inductors Market Size, Inductors market Trends, Inductors Market 2018, Inductors market 2019