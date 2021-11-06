(2018 – 2023) Global Industrial Pump Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Industrial Pump Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of XX% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Industrial Pump market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Industrial Pump market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Industrial Pump Market are –

Flowserve Corporation -Grundfos Holding A/S -KSB AG -ITT Inc -Sulzer Ltd. -Ebara Corp. -Weir Group plc -Schlumberger Ltd. -Baker Hughes

Inc -Clyde Union

Inc. -Dover Corporation

The industrial pump market is anticipated to witness growth in coming years on account of expansion in its end user application and technological advancements associated with the same. The industries such as oil & gas, water & waste water, chemicals & petrochemicals, etc. are poised for growth in near future which is anticipated to pose higher demand for diaphragm pump across the world. The industrial development across the world is spurred by economic development majorly in Asia Pacific countries. The global economy is in the phase of recovery which was hampered due to recession in 2008 and decline in crude oil prices in 2014. The economic development leads to expansion in industrial infrastructure which, in turn, drives the market for industrial pumps.

The industrial pump market is categorized according to product type (Centrifugal Pump, Reciprocating Pump, Rotary Pump, Diaphragm Pump) and end-user (oil & gas, Water & Wastewater, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Others).

Rising Offshore Exploration & Production (E&P) Activity – Drives the Industrial Pump Market

To meet the expected oil demand in the future, opportunities lie in offshore deep-sea beds, where oil & gas operators continue to discover new reserves. Globally, very few onshore regions are left yet to be explored by oil companies. Offshore explorations represent risks associated with extreme weather, higher costs of exploration than onshore operations, safety hazards and so on. However, if new sources of oil are to be found, they most certainly exist in the sea, waiting to be explored. Many regions around the world have begun offshore explorations in order to exploit their fair share of natural resources and to kick start their economy, which, in turn provides a huge impetus to industrial pump market.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Industrial Pump Market Share

Asia-Pacific is witnessing huge economic growth which has resulted in development of industrial infrastructure. The industrial infrastructure in the region witnessing growth with policy level focus on driving the industrial sector. Most of the countries in Asia-Pacific region is in growing phase which makes it a major regional market for industrial pumps. The government of India launched “Make in India Program” which is aimed at promulgating the manufacturing sector in the country is leading to development of industrial infrastructure which, in turn, drives the demand for industrial pump market.

