(2018 – 2023) Global Industrial Radiography Testing Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Industrial Radiography Testing Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 8.44% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Industrial Radiography Testing market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Industrial Radiography Testing market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Industrial Radiography Testing Market are –

American Testing Services Ltd

Applied Technical Services

Comet Group Limited

GE Measurement & Control

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

Intertek Group PLC

Mistras Group

Nikon Meterology

Rigaku Americas Corporation

Team Industrial Services

Teledyne Dalsa

Inc.

Yxlon International Gmbh

The global radiography testing market was valued at USD 0.86 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.39 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.44% over the forecast period of 2018–2023. The radiography testing market report is segmented based on type and industry. The types include conventional radiography, computer aided radiography, digital radiography, and real-time radiography. The scope of the manufacturing industry includes electronics, semiconductors, and pulp & paper industries.

This technology has been continuously adopted in manufacturing industries for testing equipment while adhering to industry regulations, promoting the growth of the market in the United States. An increase in end-user industry productivity across all the verticals is acting as a key driver in the industrial radiography market, reinforced by the growing investments in infrastructure development in the country. Increasing operational costs and a lack of qualified NDT technicians, especially in digital radiography, is leading to a demand for products that simplify the workflow and offer easy-to-use instruments, without compromising on the quality of inspection. Aging infrastructure coupled with asset protection is growing as an essential aspect of maintenance planning, quality control, and anticipation of catastrophic failure in oil & gas refineries. The growth in the near future is anticipated from on-stream inspections and monitoring of facilities in the oil & gas pipeline transmission lines. Companies, such as the Mistras Group and Team, Inc., are in the best position to take advantage of technological advances and product improvement in the radiography space due to the huge potential of leveraging their intellectual property and reputation.

Stringent Government Regulations & Safety Standards

Several governmental agencies and regional bodies, like the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) across the globe have instituted stringent measures for assuring the safety of instruments and overseeing engineering services testing. Recent incidents such as the BP Macondo disaster (2010), the San Bruno pipeline explosion (2010), and the BP Texas City refinery explosion (2005), have further emphasized on the need for safety, environmental sustainability, and regulatory compliances.

Oil & Gas Industry to Hold the Largest Share

Radiographic testing in oil & gas industry includes detection of anomalies in components including tanks, pressure vessels, pipes and joints, and structures both civil and offshore, and systems including pressure equipment, actuators, rotating, and safety equipment. Radiography testing addresses the most common defects in the oil and gas industry. These defects can be categorized into seven basic porosity types, like slag inclusions, lack of fusion, lack of penetration, cracks, burn-through, and irregular shapes. The need for rapid screening methods, defect assessment, and reliable probability of detection (POD) with false alarms are the some of the gaps the testing industry is trying to bridge in the oil & gas sector.

