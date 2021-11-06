(2018 – 2023) Global Ion Chromatography Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Ion Chromatography Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 6% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Ion Chromatography market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Ion Chromatography market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Ion Chromatography Market are –

Waters Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Shimadzu Corporation

GE Healthcare

Tosoh Corporation

Perkin Elmer

Metrohm AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Inc.

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12887019

The global ion chromatography market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Ion chromatography is a well-established technique for the analysis of anions and cations in liquid, gaseous, and solid samples. Organizations, such as the ISO, US EPA, ASTM, and AOAC have established their standards on regulatory methods of analysis using this technique. Currently, electrochemical and spectrometric methods are two detection methods applied in ion chromatography.

Increasing Use of Ion Chromatography Technique in Purifying Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Monoclonal antibodies use has increased tremendously over the last decade, and estimates suggest that mAbs and their derivatives account for close to one-third of the biopharmaceuticals under development, including vaccines and gene therapy. Biopharmaceutical products must be pure, as any impurity can significantly affect the body’s response to that particular product and can lead to various unnecessary complications. Typically, this stringent purification is accomplished using a three-column chromatography process. It consists of protein A affinity chromatography process, cation exchange, and anion exchange chromatography. Protein A affinity chromatography is used as an initial capture step due to its high affinity for mAbs. However, protein A affinity chromatography costs higher, and hence, the overall process becomes cost-intensive. Various attempts are being made to make the process cost-effective, and one of the most effective ways of reducing cost significantly is using two-column ion exchange (cation and anion exchange) chromatography. In this, cation-exchange is used as the capture step, and anion exchange as the polishing step. The increasing use of ion exchange chromatography for purification, along with the growing demand for monoclonal antibodies is a primary driver for the ion chromatography market.

The other factors, such as increasing academic and commercial R&D spending on pharmaceuticals, increasing use of ion chromatography technique in food, beverage, and water industry, and the technological advancement in ion chromatography are driving this market.

High Cost of Instrument

High TCO (total cost of ownership) is one of the major restraints the ion chromatography market faces. On an average, any chromatography instrument or system is expected to cost an estimated USD 4000. The cost will increase when the system needs to be customized as per the working environment. The customization includes accessories that need to be purchased with it or customizing its sample handling settings or addition of any other features. The cost of the equipment also depends on the level of accuracy that the organization requires for processing, detection, and analyzing. Dionex ion chromatography systems range between USD 6000 — 10000. New investors and companies looking to expand always consider cost as a crucial factor in taking technology decisions. A new ion chromatography system is a large capital expenditure. It is often considered difficult to obtain budget approvals for large capital expenses. The high cost of the instrument is expected to restrain the ion chromatography market. The other factor, such as lack of skilled personnel to handle the equipment is hindering the market.

United States Leads the Market in North America

In 2017, the United States ion chromatography market held the largest share in North America. However, the Mexican market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.54% in North America.

Have any Query Related Ion Chromatography market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12887019

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Ion Chromatography product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Ion Chromatography region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Ion Chromatography growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Ion Chromatography market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Ion Chromatography market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Ion Chromatography market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Ion Chromatography suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Ion Chromatography product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Ion Chromatography market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Ion Chromatography market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Ion Chromatography Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Ion Chromatography market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Ion Chromatography market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Ion Chromatography Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12887019

Ion Chromatography Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Ion Chromatography market, scope of report and include research phases

Ion Chromatography market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Ion Chromatography market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Ion Chromatography Market, Ion Chromatography Europe Market, Ion Chromatography APAC Market, Ion Chromatography Market By Application, Ion Chromatography Market By Rising Trends, Ion Chromatography Market Development, Ion Chromatography Market Forecast, Ion Chromatography Market Future, Ion Chromatography Market Growth, Ion Chromatography Market In Key Countries, Ion Chromatography Market Latest Report, Ion Chromatography Market Swot Analysis, Ion Chromatography Market Top Manufacturers, Ion Chromatography Sales Market, Ion Chromatography United States Market, Ion Chromatography Market share, Ion Chromatography Market Size, Ion Chromatography market Trends, Ion Chromatography Market 2018, Ion Chromatography market 2019