(2018 – 2023) Global Marine Deck Coatings Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Marine Deck Coatings Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of XX% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Marine Deck Coatings market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Marine Deck Coatings market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Marine Deck Coatings Market are –

Jotun AS

3M

Akzo Nobel NV

BASF SE

Beckers Group

Chugoku Marine Paints

LTD

Hempel A/S

Kansai Paint Co.

LTD

KCC Corporation

Nippon Paint Co.

Ltd.

PPG Industries

Sherwin Williams Company

The Global Marine Deck Coatings market is estimated to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the market, owing to rising number of ship building activities in the region. Water Borne is expected to be the fastest growing technology.

Strong Ship Building Centers in Asia-Pacific Set to Propel Growth

Asia is the home to the largest shipbuilding nations in the world and accounts for approx. 80% of the total ship building market worldwide. China in Asia is the largest market and is followed by South Korea and Japan.

Some of the major factors that put china in the driver’s seat include friendly government policies supporting the industry, availability of skilled laborers and joint ventures among the major companies in the Asia-Pacific region.

South Korea is the home to some of the major ship building companies in the world, such as Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, STX Group, DSME, and many others. Apart from this, the country also has a supportive government that invites investment from various foreign markets for the betterment of the shipping industry

Water Borne account for the largest share of the technology segment during the forecast period

Water-borne paints and coatings market is estimated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The major reason for its gain over solvent-borne is because of its environment friendly nature, as it is generally lower in volatile organic compounds (VOC’s), which degrade the environment. Also, other properties, like low odor, more durability, and block resistance make water-borne paints more preferable. The increasing environment-friendly nature and the versatile properties of water-borne coatings are increasing the demand for water-borne coatings across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Asia-Pacific is set to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the major share of more than 70% in terms of revenue in 2017, with China dominating the market. China is expected to hold the largest share of the market in Asia-Pacific The major reason for the same being the friendly policies related to the market by the government and also the availability of skilled labor at a cheap rate. China is followed by South Korea and Japan.

