(2018 – 2023) Global Marketing Automation Software (MAS) Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Marketing Automation Software (MAS) Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 7.56% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Marketing Automation Software (MAS) market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Marketing Automation Software (MAS) market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Marketing Automation Software (MAS) Market are –

Adobe Systems

HubSpot Inc.

IBM

Marketo

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce

Salesfusion

SAS SE

Teradata

The global marketing automation software market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.56% over the forecast period of 2018–2023. The scope of the report includes insights on the solutions offered by major players including providers of hardware, professional services, and integration solutions. The regions included in this study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The study also offers insights on various end-user verticals, applications and deployment model segmentation for marketing automation systems.

The MAS assists sales personnel in identifying and increasing leads quickly when compared to traditional methods and process approaches. The progress on any of the generated leads can be tracked as well. The marketing team uses this data, and depending on the feedback, they can either create a new campaign or alter an existing campaign to achieve better results.

Growth in Marketplace and Marketing Channels

The value of marketing automation has, over the years, advanced at a great pace. Companies have gone to great lengths to provide tools essential for digital marketers for communicating with customer both existing and potential. Channels such as social media, paid search, e-mail, display, content syndication, and mobile application have gained popularity and momentum, with customers finding feasible solutions on information they request or enquire. Marketing automation software allows companies to create, execute and succeed with more campaigns across various channels. SEO has been included in online campaigns, including traditional marketing for performance, lead generation, acquisition, and conversion. The online market has transformed, and advertisers now expect real value for their digital media, rather than the traditional model. Social networking and other social media channels are currently mainstream. Engaging content marketing channels such as blogs, video streaming, images, and pictures are used in promotion.

Email Marketing as One of the Major Application

Email is a basic medium for personal communication. It is an excellent instrument to deliver highly customized and personalized marketing information. As digitalization has grown tremendously, customers are looking for new and ‘out-of-the-box’ methodologies. Hence, companies are integrating email marketing into their marketing strategies to acquire and retain customers. Growth in the region is driven by rapid development of the communication infrastructure, increasing broadband internet penetration with enhanced communication, rising number of mobile internet subscribers, prominence of e-commerce, growing trend towards online shopping, increasing disposable incomes, and higher per capita consumer spending. In B2B where authenticity and proof of transaction are important, majority of the campaigns are driven by emails, with them being a primary feature for all platforms.

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Marketing Automation Software (MAS) product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Marketing Automation Software (MAS) region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Marketing Automation Software (MAS) growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Marketing Automation Software (MAS) market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Marketing Automation Software (MAS) market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Marketing Automation Software (MAS) market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Marketing Automation Software (MAS) suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Marketing Automation Software (MAS) product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Marketing Automation Software (MAS) market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Marketing Automation Software (MAS) market and how prosperous they are?

Marketing Automation Software (MAS) Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Marketing Automation Software (MAS) market, scope of report and include research phases

Marketing Automation Software (MAS) market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Marketing Automation Software (MAS) market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

