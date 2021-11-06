(2018 – 2023) Global Meat Speciation Testing Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Meat Speciation Testing Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 7.19% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Meat Speciation Testing market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Meat Speciation Testing market, during the forecast period.

The market size was estimated to be USD 2.5 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). Due to the increasing number of case of meat adulteration, the identification of animal species in food products has become a crucial concern for the feed and food industry. The manufacturers and retailers are therefore seeking ways to authenticate their products and offer the highest level of confidence possible which is acting as a driver to the market.

• Neogen has developed a test to detect raw pork in meat and environmental samples. It detects raw pork and can be used to screen raw and processed raw meats such as burgers and mince with a one minute water-based extraction and five minute test time.

• Eurofins acquired International Laboratory Services Ltd, in 2016. This acquisition of International Laboratory Services strengthened the Eurofins stand in the United Kingdom and Ireland Testing market. Therefore, it offered numerous synergies, which are expected to benefit both the company and their clients.

• Eurofins has invested more than €22m into its food testing laboratory in Nantes in 2017. The lab extension was in response to the strong growth experienced and expected by company.

Rise in Cases of Food Adulteration and Food Fraud is driving the Meat Speciation Testing Market

The meat speciation testing market is driven by the increased cases of food adulteration and food fraud, strict food regulations and labelling laws, growth in R&D of testing methods and increase in consumer demand for certified meat products. The economically motivated adulteration (EMA) incidents database till date shows about 7.3% cases of food adulteration to fall under the meat and meat products category. Hence, to prevent such cases the demand for meat speciation testing is increasing. Further, the lack of advanced technology, food control systems and infrastructure in developing countries are a few restraints to the meat speciation testing.

Market Segmentation

Based on species, meat speciation testing market has been segmented into cow, swine, chicken, horse, sheep and others. The market for swine was the largest and fastest growing segment, owing to the increased cases of adulteration of swine meat with horse meat and chicken has led to increased quality control for meat products. Based on technology, the meat speciation testing market has been segmented into PCR, ELISA and other molecular diagnostic tests. The PCR testing is the fastest growing segment as comparatively its demand is more than that of ELISA. The first advantage in PCR testing is the use of DNA analysis technology for an accurate determination of meat species in products at even 0.1% levels of detection. Secondly, the PCR technology is an automated approach for testing, thereby, providing quick results, and aiding the decision making process for product recalls. Further, it improves the distribution of certified meat products.

Regional Analysis

The European region holds the highest share in the meat speciation testing market. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing market, during the forecast period (2018-2023), due to the increasing food safety concerns of consumers and the growing market for processed food.

MAJOR PLAYERS: VWR LLC, NEOGEN CORPORATION, BIO-CHECK, GENETIC ID NA, INC., INTERNATIONAL LABORATORY SERVICES LTD., AB SCIEX LLC, ALS LIMITED, EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC S.E., GENEIUS LABORATORIES LTD., GENETIC ID NA, INC., LGC SCIENCE GROUP LTD., SGS S.A., INTERTEK GROUP PLC and ROMER LABS DIAGNOSTIC GMBH, amongst others.

