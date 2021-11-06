(2018 – 2023) Global Medical Holographic Display Market Growth, CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Medical Holographic Display Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 27% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Medical Holographic Display market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Medical Holographic Display market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Medical Holographic Display Market are –

Cleveland Clinic

Echopixel

Holoxica

Nanolive

Realview Imaging

Stanford Clinic

Ucsf Clinic

Zebra Imaging

The Medical holographic display Market is expected to register a CAGR of about 27%, during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Holography is a method of producing a three-dimensional image of an object by recording a split beam of light from a laser. The coherent light from the laser is reflected from an object and combined at the film with light from a reference beam. This recorded interference pattern enables the viewer to view a true three-dimensional image i.e. the image position changes as the position of viewer/viewing system changes. The market is witnessing growth for these holographic displays as these digital images can be rotated or otherwise manipulated as required by literally touching them in real-time.

Increasing Demand in Medical Imaging

Many medical systems generate complex data using advanced imaging technology, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and ultrasound scans. Normally, that electronic information is used to display a flat image on a computer screen, but holographic display can also be used to produce full color, computer-generated 3D holographic images. Storing several different images in the same hologram means that the viewer can move around the display, allowing them to examine different organs or body parts. This capability in medical imaging improves medical diagnosis. This will act as a driver for the growth of this market. Other factors, such as need of advanced diagnosis for prompt treatment and increasing usage in surgical planning will also lead to the growth of this market in the future.

High Costs of Device

Medical Holographic Display technology uses novel technology and it is very expensive to manufacture. Also, medical holographic display uses a lot of computing power to translate the 2D images into 3D display. This comes at a high price, which is difficult to justify as the efficiency conventional imaging techniques are also not very far apart. Along with this, factors, such as lack of awareness may also act as restraining factors for the growth of the medical holographic display market.

North America to Lead the Market Growth in the Forecast Period

North America accounted for the largest share of the medical holographic display market in 2017, followed by Europe. High demand of medical holographic display in the diagnostic imaging sector, and high investment in research also would help the North American market to grow at a fast pace.

