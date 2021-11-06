(2018 – 2023) Global Medical Robotic System Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Medical Robotic System Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 20.5% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Medical Robotic System market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Medical Robotic System market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Medical Robotic System Market are –

Accuray Incorporated

Hansen Medical

Medrobotics Corporation

iRobot Corporation

Titan Medical Inc.

Mckesson Corporation

Renishaw PLC

Stanmore Implants Worldwide

Esko Bionics

Siemens Healthineers

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Mako Surgical Corp

A medical robotic system ensures precision and is used for remotely controlled, minimally-invasive procedures. The current systems comprise of computer-controlled electromechanical devices that work in response to controls manipulated by the surgeons. Performing operative procedures with the assistance of robotic technology is referred to as medical robotic systems. The global medical robotic system market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Increasing Incidence of Orthopedic and Cardiac Surgeries

Cardiovascular diseases have been the leading cause of death, accounting for nearly 17.3 million deaths per year, and the number is estimated to cross 23.6 million by 2030. The increasing incidence of cardiac diseases worldwide has created the demand for the robot-assisted surgery, making it a cutting-edge procedure. These procedures are used in medical centers across North America and Europe, for robot-assisted multi-vessel hybrid coronary bypass surgeries or revascularization procedures. Robot-assisted surgical procedures have been used for several cardio-thoracic open surgeries. Owing to their minimally-invasive and precision-offering nature, they are preferred as specific surgical options by both cardiothoracic surgeons and patients. The robot-assisted surgeries are also widely used for arrhythmia, pericardial, and lead placement procedures.

Technological advancements and demands for telemedicine are some of the other factors contributing to the growth of the market studied.

High Initial Installation Cost and Maintenance of Systems

The high cost of installation and maintenance is a major barrier for the medical robotics market. The cost of medical robotic products, such as robotic surgical systems, ranges from USD 1 million to USD 2.5 million per unit. Another factor is the device adaptation time – a surgeon needs to perform a minimum of 150 surgical procedures to completely get used to the adaption of these devices. The use of robotic systems also requires more operating time than the other alternatives available in the market. The users need to spend significant amount of money on maintaining these devices, as they mostly demand the use of additional consumables.

Additionally, stringent regulatory framework and safety concerns because of errors during the procedure are also restraining the growth of the medical robotic system market.

The United States to Account for the Largest Share

The global medical robotic system market has been segmented by type, application, and geography. By geography, it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Owing to its wide range of applications, the robotic surgery market is registering rapid growth in the United States. According to the FDA, there were around 1.7 million procedures completed using robotic surgeries during 2007-2013. This figure grew rapidly by 2017, and is expected to grow further during the forecast period, recording a robust CAGR. Gynecology and urology accounted for the majority of robotic surgical procedures performed in the United States.

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Medical Robotic System product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Medical Robotic System region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Medical Robotic System growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Medical Robotic System market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Medical Robotic System market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Medical Robotic System market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Medical Robotic System suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Medical Robotic System product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Medical Robotic System market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Medical Robotic System market and how prosperous they are?

