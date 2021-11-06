(2018 – 2023) Global Mega Data Center Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Mega Data Center Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 4.32% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Mega Data Center market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Mega Data Center market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Mega Data Center Market are –

Cisco Systems Inc

Dell

Fujitsu

Hewlett-Packard

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks

Inc.

Verizon

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12886185

Mega data center market was worth USD 18.82 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow to USD 24.25 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.32% during the period 2018 – 2023. The report discusses the various types of solutions provided by mega data centers. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, and various others. The study also emphasizes on how growing demand for colocation services is affecting the market.

Server workloads continue to grow with each passing year, which has shown an adverse effect on IT operations. It is estimated that there is an increase of 35% data growth rate per year, and this has resulted in many organizations double their on-premises storage over a three-year period, leading to over-builds that drive to wasted capital across infrastructure, power, and staffing costs. Increasing digitization globally is expected to contribute value to different end-user industries, such as BFSI, IT services, which is rising need for mega data centers worldwide. Various governmental bodies have been identified to facilitate Industry 4.0 by deploying IoT and cloud services, which is further expected to drive the mega data center market.

Rising Demand for Data Center Colocation to Drive the Market

Colocation acts as an attractive solution as it allows organizations to solve a problem without substantial upfront costs, which is one of the reasons expected to drive the growth of this market. Data center colocation is expected to see significant growth over the forecast period owing to the benefits provided by these data center over conventional ones. Colocation center has been identified to provide more significant scalability, which acts as a perfect solution for small companies that are looking to expand, as well as firms that are aiming to increase their market share. In addition to that, colocation data centers also offer enhanced flexibility, like data analytics and improved data security making it a very viable alternative for in-house data centers.

Rising Demand from BFSI Sector to Augment the Growth

Banking and finance sector is one of the largest generators of data, and the need for a data center to regulate the cost of operations is a primary driver. Finance and banking structures use data centers to store the customer records, employee management, transactions, electronic banking services, such as remote banking, telebanking, self-inquiry, which need data centers for their functioning. Data centers are believed to be an infrastructure that is the future of finance. Many institutions have created private cloud system to accommodate massive network, storage, and server capacities to support their retail financial centers, ATMs, and active online accounts.

Many banks maintain their own data centers, but the trend is found to be changing owing to the fluctuations in the profits for the banks. Also, maintaining a data center is a cumbersome process owing to the cost drain on the IT, real estate and operations as any data center requires proper cooling, security and power facilities. This can act as a challenge for the BFSI industry during the forecast period.

Growing Demand from Asia-Pacific to Drive the Market

The growing demand for high-density, redundant facilities throughout China is precipitating a shift in the design and development of the country’s data centers. China has 50 internet users per 100 population indicating scope for lot of development and the connectivity ecosystem is made up of 73 colocation data centers, 52 cloud service providers and 0 network fabrics. However, power, space and IP transit all cost more in China emphasizing the difficulties in maintaining a data center. Similarly, in India, 9.5% of the GDP is contributed by the digital economy, the digital economy includes USD 25,518 million fixed line telephone subscriptions and 1011.054 million mobile telephone subscriptions, indicating a lot of scope for development of data centers. Moreover, owing to regulatory and security reasons, a number of organizations in India, especially from the BFSI sector, are not allowed to host their data in a data center that is out of the country. As a result, the data center providers are setting up local data centers in India indicating the growing mega data center facilities in India.

Have any Query Related Mega Data Center market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12886185

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Mega Data Center product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Mega Data Center region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Mega Data Center growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Mega Data Center market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Mega Data Center market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Mega Data Center market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Mega Data Center suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Mega Data Center product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Mega Data Center market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Mega Data Center market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Mega Data Center Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Mega Data Center market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Mega Data Center market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Mega Data Center Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12886185

Mega Data Center Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Mega Data Center market, scope of report and include research phases

Mega Data Center market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Mega Data Center market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Mega Data Center Market, Mega Data Center Europe Market, Mega Data Center APAC Market, Mega Data Center Market By Application, Mega Data Center Market By Rising Trends, Mega Data Center Market Development, Mega Data Center Market Forecast, Mega Data Center Market Future, Mega Data Center Market Growth, Mega Data Center Market In Key Countries, Mega Data Center Market Latest Report, Mega Data Center Market Swot Analysis, Mega Data Center Market Top Manufacturers, Mega Data Center Sales Market, Mega Data Center United States Market, Mega Data Center Market share, Mega Data Center Market Size, Mega Data Center market Trends, Mega Data Center Market 2018, Mega Data Center market 2019