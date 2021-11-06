(2018 – 2023) Global Metal-Faced Insulated Panel Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Metal-Faced Insulated Panel Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 4.12% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Metal-Faced Insulated Panel market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Metal-Faced Insulated Panel market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Metal-Faced Insulated Panel Market are –

Alternative Construction Technologies Inc.

American Acoustical Products Inc.

American Insulated Panel Co. Inc.

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Bally Refrigerated Boxes

Better Building Products LLC (Imperial Brown)

Big Sky Insulations Inc.

Branch River Plastics Inc.

Centria (formerly H. H. Robertson and Smith Steelite)

Citadel Architectural Products

Composite Panel Systems LLC

Delta Packaging Products Inc.

Diversified Panel Systems Ltd

Drew Foam Companies Inc.

Metl-Span

Nudo Products Inc.

Portafab Corporation

Premier Building Systems

Therm-L-Tec Systems Inc.

The global metal-faced insulated panel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period, majorly due to the increasing applications of metal-faced insulated panels in construction, as a source for insulation in wall and roofing applications, in buildings, schools, offices, etc.

Growing Usage in Construction Industry

Metal-faced insulated panels are one of the most adaptable and lightweight construction materials. The panels offer flexibility and high performance. As the construction industry continues to expand in the developed and developing nations, the metal-faced insulated panel market is also expected to grow, during the forecast period. The protection provided by metal-faced insulated panels against warmer climates is another factor driving the market. However, factors, such as, corrosion caused by fasteners and deformation of metal-faced insulated panels in extreme weather conditions, are likely to restrain the market growth in the coming years.

Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Cored Panels Dominate the Global Market

These panels have high performance, interlocking metal facings, to provide a protective and consistent joint. These are sealed with silicone for a continuous anti-bacterial barrier. When exposed to a flame, PIR forms a strong carbonaceous char that protects the core foam from ignition. PIR is recognized by various end-use industries as a fire-safe alternative to other foam cores, including polyurethane. The panels are used as internal ceilings, walls & linings, and external envelopes. The low-density rigid foam imparts lower combustibility, increased fire performance, and high insulation levels. Features like energy savings and ease in installation have boosted the PIR metal-faced insulated panel market.

Europe is the Most Dominating Region

In 2017, Europe accounted for the largest regional market, while Asia-Pacific was estimated to be the fastest growing metal-faced insulated panel market. Though Europe, currently, has the largest metal-faced insulated panel market, the declining usage of cold storage units in the European countries (with the exception of the United Kingdom and Turkey) is expected to have a negative impact on the market in the future.Large-scale expenditures in countries like India and Brazil, and benefits (such as, low-smoke emissions and no-flame propagation) provided by PIR panels, offer a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

