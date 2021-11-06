(2018 – 2023) Global Next Generation Biometrics Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Next Generation Biometrics Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 17.61% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Next Generation Biometrics market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Next Generation Biometrics market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Next Generation Biometrics Market are –

3M Cogent Inc.

Cross Match Technologies

Facebanx

Fingerprint Cards AB

Fujitsu Ltd.

Fulcrum Biometrics

RCG Holdings Limited

Safran SA

Siemens AG

Suprema Inc.

Thales Group

ValidSoft UK Ltd

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12886441

The global next generation biometrics market was valued at USD 9.61 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 37.65 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 17.61%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is segmented by type of Solution which include face recognition, fingerprint recognition, iris recognition, palm print recognition, signature recognition, and by end-users is limited to government, defense, travel & immigration, home security, banking & finance, consumer electronics, and healthcare. While the region considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

High Degree of Security and Improvement in Confidentiality of Personal Information is Driving the Market

These systems prevent thefts, as the information is stored in the digital form, which helps in preventing manipulate information. One of the key trends witnessed in the next generation biometrics market is a paradigm shift in business discourse towards more privacy and less security threats. The end-users are increasingly looking for integrated solutions, rather than depending on conventional methods. The next generation biometrics providers and the governments have realized the growing importance for the need of biometric systems across several verticals, where security remains the primary concern. Moreover, the growing need for strengthening national security has increased the growth of these systems globally. Iris recognition is used in various countries for different purposes, such as passport free automated border crossings and many others.

IRIS Recognition is One of the Fastest Growing Amongst the Type of Solution

Few benefits of this technology are that it is easy to use, difficult to forge and is accurate. Terrorist attacks; other cross-border illegal activities and cybercrimes have created the need for implementing the iris recognition technology. The iris recognition application in the consumer electronics sector is expected witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period mainly because of the commercialization of various iris scan-based electronic devices, like smartphones, tablets, smart watches, notebooks, and others. However, the increasing expansion of iris recognition in several verticals is expected to increase the growth during the forecast period.

Banking Sector is the Fastest Growing Sector among Others

Next generation biometrics has attracted end-user industries, like government, defense, travel & immigration, home security, banking & finance, consumer electronics, healthcare. For instance, Major Banks are also rolling out biometric authentication. JP Morgan, Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo allow their customers to log in to mobile banking via fingerprint authentication. Voice authentication is also deployed in banks’ call centers to identify customers. Next generation biometric authentication can also raise satisfaction of their customers, as it can eliminate passwords and increase the demand to adopt for biometrics in banking sector, which makes this market grow bullishly.

In Terms of Geography, North America Holds a Major Market Share, Followed by Europe

The market is expected to witness significant growth in emerging economies, such as the Asia-Pacific region, which is estimated to grow steadily over the forecast period. Apart from the consumer electronics and government sector, the healthcare sector is expected to experience a rise in application of next generation biometrics in these regions. Few countries, like China, India, Russia, and Mexico are driving the growth of biometric systems. China has initiated a biometric national ID program, which commenced in 2013. However, the increase in computer storage of essential documents has increased the need for next generation biometric systems.

Have any Query Related Next Generation Biometrics market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12886441

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Next Generation Biometrics product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Next Generation Biometrics region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Next Generation Biometrics growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Next Generation Biometrics market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Next Generation Biometrics market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Next Generation Biometrics market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Next Generation Biometrics suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Next Generation Biometrics product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Next Generation Biometrics market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Next Generation Biometrics market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Next Generation Biometrics Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Next Generation Biometrics market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Next Generation Biometrics market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Next Generation Biometrics Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12886441

Next Generation Biometrics Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Next Generation Biometrics market, scope of report and include research phases

Next Generation Biometrics market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Next Generation Biometrics market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Next Generation Biometrics Market, Next Generation Biometrics Europe Market, Next Generation Biometrics APAC Market, Next Generation Biometrics Market By Application, Next Generation Biometrics Market By Rising Trends, Next Generation Biometrics Market Development, Next Generation Biometrics Market Forecast, Next Generation Biometrics Market Future, Next Generation Biometrics Market Growth, Next Generation Biometrics Market In Key Countries, Next Generation Biometrics Market Latest Report, Next Generation Biometrics Market Swot Analysis, Next Generation Biometrics Market Top Manufacturers, Next Generation Biometrics Sales Market, Next Generation Biometrics United States Market, Next Generation Biometrics Market share, Next Generation Biometrics Market Size, Next Generation Biometrics market Trends, Next Generation Biometrics Market 2018, Next Generation Biometrics market 2019