(2018 – 2023) Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Next-Generation Firewall Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 12% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Next-Generation Firewall market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Next-Generation Firewall market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Next-Generation Firewall Market are –

Palo Alto Networks

Inc.

Juniper Networks

Inc.

Dell Technologies

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Fortinet

Inc.

Barracuda Networks

Inc.

Forcepoint LLC

WatchGuard Technologies

Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Hillstone Networks

Sophos Technologies Pvt. Ltd (Cyberoam)

Untangle

Inc.

Zscaler

Inc.

Next-Generation Firewall Market

The next-generation firewall market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to solutions offered by various market players from various end-user sectors including IT & telecom, healthcare, banking, financial services & insurance, retail, manufacturing. The regions considered under the scope of the report include North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Attacks such as web-based exploit kits, malware, application-layer attacks, and targeted threats, coupled with the evolution of cloud technology and web-based applications have introduced additional layers of complexity. As a result, traditional threat detection technologies and methods are proving insufficient to resist today’s threats effectively. To successfully protect their networks, organizations need a combination of advanced technology, expertise, and trusted intelligence.

BFSI Sector to Dominate the Market over the Forecast Period

The next-Gen firewall protections are designed for the businesses performing with a high volume of sensitive transactions, dealing across the day to day activities in the banking and financial institutions, and supports their need to maintain the uptime and protect critical business functions and data. These are designed under the objects to end the industry tug of war between performance and protection from the pressing threat to this sector with the rising adoption of the digital currency due to the introduction of blockchain technologies globally. It is unlike how fast the market is adopting this technology is becoming mainstream, by incorporating a new scalable architecture with the improvements up to 200% greater throughput to eliminate bottlenecks, from the Internet edge to the data center and migrating it to cloud-based architecture.

North America to Appear as one of the Leading Region in the Next-Generation Firewall Market

Recent instances of major firms of the US suffered from the fatal WannaCry ransomware attack for not securing customer data is worrying the industry of the region and with stringent government regulations regarding consumer privacy is expected to thrive the opportunity in the market of the region. It will further assist in overcoming the consequences of negligence among the enterprises regarding security that might affect the demand for the next-gen firewall market.

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Next-Generation Firewall product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Next-Generation Firewall region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Next-Generation Firewall growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Next-Generation Firewall market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Next-Generation Firewall market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Next-Generation Firewall market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Next-Generation Firewall suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Next-Generation Firewall product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Next-Generation Firewall market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Next-Generation Firewall market and how prosperous they are?

Next-Generation Firewall Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Next-Generation Firewall market, scope of report and include research phases

Next-Generation Firewall market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Next-Generation Firewall market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

