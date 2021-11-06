(2018 – 2023) Global Pipeline Security Systems Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Pipeline Security Systems Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 8.59% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Pipeline Security Systems market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Pipeline Security Systems market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Pipeline Security Systems Market are –

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Schneider Electric

Optasense Ltd.

Senstar Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

ESRI Inc.

Thales SA.

The global pipeline security systems market was valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 10.07 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.59 %, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to products offered by major players, including providers of Natural Gas, Crude Oil, Hazardous liquid pipelines/ Chemicals, and Water. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Norway, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil.

Pipeline systems have evolved to become the primary solution for the commercial activities. The market for the pipeline security has been boosted by the demand for sustainable use of resources and the rising frequency of breaches and theft of small quantities of the product being transported. The pipeline established for transport of commodities is estimated to span across 3.5 million kilometers across 120 countries across the world. Oil & gas, natural gas has been estimated to be the most vulnerable to attacks, and hence, the increased spending by the oil and gas corporation to install robust security infrastructure to ensure security to the pipelines has been the primary reason for the growth of the market globally.

Increased Spending of Oil & Gas Companies is expected to drive the Growth of Pipeline Security

Oil & gas industry is estimated to be the largest to commit to the use of existing pipeline networks for transport across the world. According to a study conducted by IT security firm Tripwire, more than 80% of the oil & gas companies have registered an increase in the number of cyber-attacks on their respective firms. The survey further reveals the lack of confidence in the present and existing security framework installed within the organization. The need for integrated and exhaustive security solutions has been emphasized by leading industry experts.

The number of cyber-attack incidents has been growing continuously for the last few years, with the industry (along with BFSI) quoted to be the most vulnerable sector. The sector has also been found to be the most impacted by the robust state-sponsored cyber-espionage campaigns, which can affect the physical infrastructure as well. These vulnerabilities have forced the industry players to divert significant amounts of funds for security. The implementation of holistic security solutions to provide comprehensive security and to protect the system by reducing the number of threat actors or points of entry to the infiltrators is the need of the hour in this industry.

Growing Illegal Connections among Crude Oil Businesses Emphasize the Need for Pipeline Security

The rising number of illegal connections to petroleum and oil products pipeline is a major factor affecting the market for crude oil in the global pipeline security market. This trend is particularly very severe in several regions in Eastern Europe. Due to lack of an effective system for monitoring and compliance to design specifications, there have been several major hazardous accidents in the past. Pipelines are major target for extremist groups, as even a simple explosion can lead to a blackout, affecting supply for several weeks in some cases. Hence, crude oil companies are increasingly looking for robust security systems to enhance their existing mechanism. Particularly, the use of supersensitive seismic monitoring devices, could provide early warnings if saboteurs were to approach a protected area. There has been a huge increase in the number of large-scale production projects in the oil & gas industry globally. Additionally, the fall in crude oil prices in the U.S decreasing profit margins and stable growth in GDP, is affecting the pipeline security industry.

United States has the Highest Market Owing to Demand for Natural Gas and Growing Number of Industry

The increasing number of industries and demand for natural gas is leading to growth in the pipeline network, and hence, the market for security is expected to rise drastically to secure the pipeline network. The United States is one of the largest markets for the pipeline security in the world. They hold a market share of 83.12% of the North American pipeline security market. The hazardous liquids and natural gas pipelines are critical to the nation’s commerce and economy, and hence, act as a potential target for various terrorist organizations. The security threat to such essential pipelines was limited to minor theft and vandalism for a few years. Gradually, the whole security infrastructure and the network have undergone vast changes to respond to evolving security threats.

Interruption of the pipeline service can disrupt everyday life to a large extent in the country. The disruption will largely impact the environment while having negative side effects on the public health, which will ruin the economy, region, and the nation at large. The importance of pipeline security is a heightened priority for both, the government and private industry. Comprehensive solutions include, identifying threats to assets, infrastructure, employees and finances while determining the likelihood of the threat holds the high priority.

