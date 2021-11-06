(2018 – 2023) Global Precision Irrigation Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Precision Irrigation Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of XX% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Precision Irrigation market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Precision Irrigation market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Precision Irrigation Market are –

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Lindsay Corporation

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Netafim Ltd.

Rain Bird Corporation

Reinke Manufacturer

Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

The Toro Company

TL irrigation

Valmont Industries Inc.

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12886947

Precision irrigation involves the accurate assessment of the requirements of the plants and accurate application of the required volume at the required time. The development of the precision irrigation has played a significant role not only in reducing the water which is required to maintain the yields of the crop but it has stressed on the need for new methods for accuracy of irrigation scheduling and control. The market for precision irrigation was valued at USD 2.76 billion in the year 2017 and is estimated to increase further till 2023, registering a CAGR growth of 7.2% in the forecast period.

The market for precision irrigation is driven by factors such as increasing need for efficient use of water globally, demand for varieties of crops available round the year, rising population and their increasing food demand, and strong support from different government organizations who encourage and promote the farmers to adopt precision irrigation and enhanced yield and quality of crops by using precision irrigation. The major factors which are affecting the market negatively are high initial installation cost and maintenance cost and lack of technical expertise to interpret and operate precision irrigation technologies.

Boom Irrigation System to be the Best Technology

Boom irrigation system have proved to be the best technology developments in precision irrigation over the last 20 years. They work best with plug or cell trays, pot to pot spaced plants or cutting in beds. The system has efficiency and precision in watering thus reducing wastage. This system requires less water because it operates to provide the optimum amount of water for the crop. Labor is also reduced as irrigation can be done while doing other tasks.

North America Dominates the Precision Irrigation Market

In 2016, North America dominated the precision irrigation market with a market share of more than 30%. The US dominates the market share for precision irrigation in the region. During the forecast period the North America is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.9%. Large scale farmlands, ever existing need to increase productivity of agriculture, and high labor costs will drive the market for precision irrigation in this region. Farmers in this region are highly skilled and are willing to embrace new technologies, therefore high growth rates are expected to be seen in the region.

Major Players: RIVULIS IRRIGATION LTD., JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD., VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC, THE TORO COMPANY, LINDSAY CORPORATION, RAIN BIRD CORPORATION, NELSON IRRIGATION CORPORATION, AND NETAFIM LTD., among others.

Have any Query Related Precision Irrigation market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12886947

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Precision Irrigation product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Precision Irrigation region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Precision Irrigation growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Precision Irrigation market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Precision Irrigation market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Precision Irrigation market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Precision Irrigation suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Precision Irrigation product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Precision Irrigation market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Precision Irrigation market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Precision Irrigation Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Precision Irrigation market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Precision Irrigation market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Precision Irrigation Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12886947

Precision Irrigation Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Precision Irrigation market, scope of report and include research phases

Precision Irrigation market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Precision Irrigation market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Precision Irrigation Market, Precision Irrigation Europe Market, Precision Irrigation APAC Market, Precision Irrigation Market By Application, Precision Irrigation Market By Rising Trends, Precision Irrigation Market Development, Precision Irrigation Market Forecast, Precision Irrigation Market Future, Precision Irrigation Market Growth, Precision Irrigation Market In Key Countries, Precision Irrigation Market Latest Report, Precision Irrigation Market Swot Analysis, Precision Irrigation Market Top Manufacturers, Precision Irrigation Sales Market, Precision Irrigation United States Market, Precision Irrigation Market share, Precision Irrigation Market Size, Precision Irrigation market Trends, Precision Irrigation Market 2018, Precision Irrigation market 2019