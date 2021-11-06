(2018 – 2023) Global Processed Meat Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Processed Meat Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Processed Meat market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Processed Meat market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Processed Meat Market are –

BRF S.A.

Cargill Inc.

Cherkizovo Group

Foster Farms

Hormel Foods Corporation

JBS S.A.

Koch Foods

Marfrig

National Beef Packing Company

LLC.

Perdue Farms

Pilgrims Pride

Sanderson Farms

Inc.

The global processed meat market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Processed meat consumption was always high, mostly because it was always considered to be a product of convenience. Due to its easy availability and convenience, most of developing countries are accepting it as a staple food product.

Convenience products are the future

Factors such as hectic lifestyle, rapid urbanization, adoption of new lifestyle trends and food habits will drive the demand for packaged, ready-to-eat, and convenience food such as processed meat. Growth in food service and retail industry has led to increased supply of processed meat products. Demand for meat products has also been influenced by variety, prices and services that the food retail firms have been offering to their customers. Innovation in meat processing technologies has led to the introduction of diverse products in the market thus ensuring bigger consumer base. The growing demand for frozen food products across the globe will also drive the processed meat market.

Increasing obesity level due to high intake of processed food is the main factor which is hampering the adoption rate of processed meat.

Frozen Meat is the fastest Growing Segment

The chilled and frozen meats segment accounted for the highest market share and will continue to dominate the market. Chilled meat was the leading segment and is expected to show strong growth.

Poultry meat is the Most Preferred Type

Processed poultry is the largest segment in processed meat industry and accounts for around 40% of the market share. Processed meat of rabbit, horses among others is the opportunity segment in the matured market like Europe and North America. Although the consumption rate of beef has been declining, the consumption of processed beef has shown a steady rise. Cured meat is widely consumed and accounts for 65% of the market share. Fully cooked and formed meat type is the major segment in cured meat.

North America Leading at the Regional Front

In terms of geography, North America holds the highest share of 38% during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market for the next four years. Asia-pacific region has high potential mainly due to increasing demand for high-value protein food and growth in organized retail. China and India are the fastest growing countries in the region. Increased awareness among the masses about the health hazards of processed meat has slowed down the consumption rate of processed meat in Europe.

Competitive landscape

Major players – BRF S.A., CARGILL INC., CHERKIZOVO GROUP, FOSTER FARMS, HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION, JBS S.A., KOCH FOODS, MARFRIG, NATIONAL BEEF PACKING COMPANY, LLC., PERDUE FARMS, PILGRIMS PRIDE and SANDERSON FARMS, INC., among others.

The key players in the global processed meat market are focused on the expansion of the business in the developing regions by setting up new plants to increase production capacity and also extending the product line. Mergers and acquisitions of small and medium-sized manufacturers to enter in overseas market is another strategy adopted by multinational players. For instance, Siniora Food Industries acquired Diamond Meat Processing a UAE based company for USD 12 million. The acquisition aims to diversify and expand their product portfolio of the company. Moreover, Costco invested USD 180 million to develop poultry farm so that the farm can produce one-third of all its chickens including raw meat.

