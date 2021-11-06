(2018 – 2023) Global Screenless Display Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Screenless Display Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 33.7% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Screenless Display market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Screenless Display market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Screenless Display Market are –

Alphabet Inc.

Avegant Corporation.

Displair Inc.

Realview Imaging Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation.

Synaptics Incorporated.

Holoxica Ltd.

Eon Reality Inc.

Leia Inc.

Sony Corporation

The screenless display market was valued at USD 511.6 million in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 3042.4 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 33.7%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Screenless display projects the visual information-utilizing ricochet of light such as mirrors, plastic films, and fog. The introduction of this technology solves the problem for display space at a particular space owing to its portability at practically any place provided with enough amount of circumference available. Various industry players are increasingly attempting to file a patent on the technological innovation in the screenless display mechanism, which is likely to boost the market growth at a high pace. In February 2013, Google launched “Google Glass” projecting information through a smartphone to any surface, which was the first product of screenless display technology. This stirred the market across the globe compelling players to invest in technological advancement in the similar field. Furthermore, the screenless display does not require set-up on walls or placement, which creates a new avenue for the product thereby, fueling the market growth over the forecast period.

Screenless Display are a Smart Alternative to Screen Based Display

In the screenless display, the power consumption is low owing to the presence of fewer number diodes (approximately six) to deliver images to the consumer’s eye. Moreover, the resolution of the images and video delivered is high utilizing retinal projectors, which cannot be achieved through flat panel display or CRT. In the screenless display, 3-dimensional images can be achieved to the users owing to which the penetration of the product is increasing over a screen-based display. The rise in sales of smartphones is expected to have a positive impact on the screenless display market smartphone usage is directly correlated to the screenless display as it is connected to the device and project the data stored. The emergence of virtual reality devices, compatible with smartphones also complements the market growth. The adoption and acceptance of various screenless displays, such as visual image and retinal display owing to the aforementioned factors propels the market growth.

Consumer Electronics Led the Market

Consumer electronics held the largest market share in the screenless display market globally owing to the increasing penetration of the mobile phones with larger display along with the increasing usage in the screenless laptops when connected to fixed screen monitors. The current trending display technology most commonly used in gadgets, such as tablets, smartphones, etc., is the touch-screen display, which will become outdated in the near future. The screenless display is the advanced display technology, which replaces the touchscreen technology to resolve the problems, and to make lives more comfortable. Google is researching to develop a visual image system that would replace screens in smartphones and tablets. Furthermore, increasing prominence of laser TVs, which offer consumers a new concept of content viewing, which that could easily be coupled, and potentially become synonymous, with the rise of the connected home are further contributing to the screenless displays expansion.

North America is expected to hold the Largest Share in the Market

Globally, North America has the largest concentration of technology firms. The United States is home to several large technology corporations, which hold a major share in this market. Major technology giants, such as Google and Microsoft, which occupy a major market share in the global market, are based in the United States. These companies are investing heavily in the screenless display is furthermore leading in the research and development of these products driving the demand for the market in the region. For instance, Google has launched its AR screenless device named Google Glass. While, Microsoft launched its windows powered Augmented Reality headset Hololens in 2016. Moreover, the presence of other major technology companies, such as Sony and Samsung, along with the presence of the number of startup’s working on Virtual reality and holographic images is also expected to favor the market in this region.

