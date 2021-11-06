(2018 – 2023) Global Tourism Vehicle Rental Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Tourism Vehicle Rental Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 12.8% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Tourism Vehicle Rental market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Tourism Vehicle Rental market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Tourism Vehicle Rental Market are –

Autoeurope

Avis

Budget

Carzonrent

Easycar

Enterprise

Europcar

Europe Luxury Car Hire

Hertz

Kemwel

Sixt

Zoomcar

The tourism vehicle rental market is expected to grow at a CAGR close 12.08% during the forecasted period of 2018-2023. Vehicle rental services are relatively developed in the industrialized economies and have been around for a long time. More importantly, the general public is comfortable with the concept and as a result of proper procedures and insurance, there is little risk for the vehicle rental vendor. Previously, in the emerging economies, there existed several regulations and high-security deposits needed to be given by the customer to take a vehicle on rent. The market was also highly unorganized and unregulated. Tourists who have little idea about the local conditions need clarity and uniform rules that were not present earlier and were impeding the growth of the market. In the new decade, however, this sector, as a result of the entry of global brands into the emerging economies, has boomed. The entry of established players in the market has resulted in strong growth, as tourists are familiar with these global brands and are, therefore, more willing to choose this option.

With a total vehicle fleet size more than 2 million, United States is the leader in the tourism vehicle rental market, but the market is saturated and will post modest gains. The major growth is expected to come from Asia-Pacific countries like Vietnam, Philippines, India, and China where tourism is expected to grow sharply. Organized vehicle rental services are still in their nascent stage in the emerging economies and offer significant opportunities for growth. As per Statista’s data, Zambia, in Africa, was the third fastest emerging tourism destination with an annual growth rate of 7.3 percent in travel and tourism’s direct contribution to GDP projected for 2014 to 2024. The tourism sector in Iran is expected to boom, following the lifting of sanctions. Iran has a rich cultural heritage and important monuments, and tourist destinations and the number of foreign tourists are expected to rise exponentially. The local vehicle rental market is underdeveloped and offers players tremendous opportunities.

The rental market for luxury vehicles will grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period due to increased travel budgets of tourists around the world. Also, tourists from developed nations and emerging markets who are increasingly exploring new destinations prefer to rent luxury and high-end cars and this will boost the market for these cars. In the US alone more than 2.10 million vehicles are engaged in the car rental market.

As a whole, the tourism vehicle rental market is forecasted to show higher demand from foreign tourists as they have a larger budget and are willing to spend more per person. The market has been segmented by vehicle type (Budget, Mid-Size, Luxury), end-users (self-driven, rental agencies), booking mode (Offline, Online) and geography (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific). With increasing, environmental pollution vehicle rental players are considering electric vehicles are an ideal solution for the tourist industry. They are anticipated to play an important role in minimizing the greenhouse emissions by a significant percentage provided all the rental vehicles are converted to electrical vehicles. The already existing electrical vehicles for tourists can be fully utilized by them by increasing the awareness about their presence.

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Tourism Vehicle Rental product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Tourism Vehicle Rental region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Tourism Vehicle Rental growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Tourism Vehicle Rental market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Tourism Vehicle Rental market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Tourism Vehicle Rental market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Tourism Vehicle Rental suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Tourism Vehicle Rental product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Tourism Vehicle Rental market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Tourism Vehicle Rental market and how prosperous they are?

