(2018 – 2023) Global White Spirit Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global White Spirit Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of XX% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, White Spirit market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to White Spirit market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global White Spirit Market are –

Al Sanea

Cepsa

DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH

ExxonMobil Corporation

Ganga Rasayanie P. Ltd

GSB Chemicals

HCS Group

Idemitsu Kosan Co.

Ltd.

Kapco Petroleum Industries FZC

KH Chemicals

KIF

Mehta Petro Refineries Ltd.

Neste

PMPI

PT Pertamina

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

STOCKMEIER Gruppe

Total S.A.

The market for white spirits is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. This tremendous growth is the consequence of growing demand for a synthetic paint thinner.

Growing Demand from the Paints & Coatings Industry

The most promising applications for white spirits are found in the paints & coatings industry because it is very effective as a synthetic paint thinner. White spirit may even be present as a minor constituent of water-based paints. Since the global paints & coatings market is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period, it is likely to boost the market for white spirits.

Low Flash Grade Segment to Dominate the Market

Low flash grade white spirit is primarily used in paints and varnishes, in cleaning products, and as a degreasing and extraction solvent. It is also used by both amateur and professional painters as a diluent. As of 2017, the low flash grade segment accounted for the largest share of the global white spirits market. Low kerosene prices, a steady demand from the paints & coatings industry, and increasing demand for this spirit as a turpentine substitute will encourage the low flash grade white spirit market. A global shift towards low aromatic white spirits is expected to increase the application and product portfolio of the low flash grade white spirit.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest growing paints & coatings market in the world. The substantial growth in the paints and coatings industry of emerging economies like India and ASEAN countries, owing to the growing infrastructure development, makes the region witness an immense demand for white spirits. The large market size of China is also expected to drive the Asia-Pacific white spirits market.

