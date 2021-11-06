Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

2019 DDoS Protection Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

GIVE US A TRY

2019 DDoS Protection Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

0
Press Release

DDoS Protection

Report Titled: “Global DDoS Protection Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

DDoS Protection Market report presents in-depth analysis of DDoS Protection which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). DDoS Protection market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. DDoS Protection market report also includes new upcoming technology of DDoS Protection Industry that will helps to our clients.

Request Sample PDF of DDoS Protection Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245215

Market Overview:

  • The DDoS protection market is expected to record a CAGR of 24.9% over the forecast period (2019-2024). According to Corero, the DDoS attacks are expected to grow to 17 million by 2020, with an average attack size approaching 1Gbps. This alarming growth in the number of network attacks is expected to be a major driver for the adoption of DDoS protection solutions. The threat of DDoS is driven by ready access to easy-to-use tools and by a wider criminal understanding of its potential for profit through extortion. These attacks that directly target business systems and individuals, which could potentially lead to huge financial and personal losses. This further increases the importance of a robust DDoS protection tool.
  • – According to Cloudflare, the financial cost of a DDoS is significant as falling victim to a DDoS attack can cost an organization of around USD 100,000 for every hour the attack lasts, further fueling the demand for DDoS protection solutions.
  • – Besides, the proliferation of unsecured IoT devices resulted in an increase in DDoS attacks in 2017, according to Corero. Thus, the growing deployment of IoT across end-user is set to augment the adoption of DDoS protection solutions.
  • – It is further reported that a major number of unplanned datacenters outages have been due to cybercrime (DDoS) attacks, further driving the demand for DDoS protection solutions in data centers. In addition, the growing number of data centers in developing countries, such as India poses significant opportunities for DDoS protection solutions providers.

    Global DDoS Protection Market Covers Major Key Players:

    DDoS Protection Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

  • Arbor Networks Inc. (NetScout Systems Inc.)
  • Akamai Technologies Inc.
  • F5 Networks Inc.
  • Imperva
  • Radware Ltd
  • Corero Network Security Inc.
  • Neustar Inc.
  • Cloudflare Inc.
  • Nexusguard Ltd
  • Dosarrest Internet Security Ltd

    Scope of the Report:

  • The need for DDoS protection for enterprises has gained tremendous significance as a failure to deal with the attacks can affect revenue, productivity, reputation, and user loyalty. With DDoS attacks increasing both in size and complexity, a company needs a DDoS protection service with a robust network and variety of mitigation techniques to thwart any attacks directed at the site.

    Price of Report: $ 4250 (SUL)

    Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245215

    The objective of this DDoS Protection market research report is: –

    • To provide actionable intelligence alongside the DDoS Protection market size of various segments.
    • To detail major factors influencing the DDoS Protection market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
    • To determine the geographic breakdown of the DDoS Protection market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
    • To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming DDoS Protection market segments.
    • To track the competitive landscape of the market.

    DDoS Protection Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: DDoS Protection Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of DDoS Protection Market
    • Chapter 3: DDoS Protection Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: DDoS Protection Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: DDoS Protection Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: DDoS Protection Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of DDoS Protection Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for DDoS Protection Market

    For Pre Order Inquiry of DDoS Protection Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245215

    DDoS Protection Market

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Organization: Industry Research

    Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

    Email: [email protected]

    Our latest Report: Hot Sauce Market 2018 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2023

    Post Views: 454

    • © 2021 Market Mirror