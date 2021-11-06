Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
2019 Digital Transformation Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Press Release

Digital Transformation

Report Titled: “Global Digital Transformation Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Digital Transformation Market report presents in-depth analysis of Digital Transformation which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Digital Transformation market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Digital Transformation market report also includes new upcoming technology of Digital Transformation Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

  • The Global Digital Transformation Market in Retail was is expected to register a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The advent of digital technologies for collection, storage, analysis and distribution of information has created new dynamics in the digital transformation of the retail market. These digital technologies also raised numerous new opportunities for vendors serving the market as an organization requires an efficient and easy work process owing to the increase in the worldwide liberal trade policies and end-users.
  • – The rapidly increasing internet penetration is a key factor contributing to the growth of the market over the forecast period.
  • – Increase in the use of smart gadgets and incremental technological advancements will pave the way for growth in this market by making this technology more accessible to the small/medium-scale retail organizations.
  • – The developing economies of Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America have been instrumental in driving the market growth, particularly with growing purchasing powers of the consumers in China, India, and Saudi Arabia, among others.

    Global Digital Transformation Market Covers Major Key Players:

    Digital Transformation Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

  • Amazon Corporation
  • Flipkart Inc.
  • Ebay Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • IBM Corporation
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Tesco Pvt. Ltd.
  • Mercado Libre
  • Oracle Corporation
  • AliExpress Ltd.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Digital Transformation is a conscious movement from point solutions that deliver incremental value to integrated process and technology solutions that provide transformational outcomes in terms of Customer Experience, Business Efficiency and/or Business Innovation.<

    The objective of this Digital Transformation market research report is: –

    • To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Digital Transformation market size of various segments.
    • To detail major factors influencing the Digital Transformation market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
    • To determine the geographic breakdown of the Digital Transformation market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
    • To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Digital Transformation market segments.
    • To track the competitive landscape of the market.

    Digital Transformation Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Digital Transformation Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Digital Transformation Market
    • Chapter 3: Digital Transformation Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Digital Transformation Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Digital Transformation Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Digital Transformation Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Digital Transformation Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Digital Transformation Market

