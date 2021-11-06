2019 Digital Transformation Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Report Titled: “Global Digital Transformation Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Digital Transformation market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers.

Market Overview:

The Global Digital Transformation Market in Retail was is expected to register a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The advent of digital technologies for collection, storage, analysis and distribution of information has created new dynamics in the digital transformation of the retail market. These digital technologies also raised numerous new opportunities for vendors serving the market as an organization requires an efficient and easy work process owing to the increase in the worldwide liberal trade policies and end-users.

– The rapidly increasing internet penetration is a key factor contributing to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

– Increase in the use of smart gadgets and incremental technological advancements will pave the way for growth in this market by making this technology more accessible to the small/medium-scale retail organizations.

The developing economies of Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America have been instrumental in driving the market growth, particularly with growing purchasing powers of the consumers in China, India, and Saudi Arabia, among others.

Amazon Corporation

Flipkart Inc.

Ebay Corporation

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Tesco Pvt. Ltd.

Mercado Libre

Oracle Corporation

AliExpress Ltd. Scope of the Report: