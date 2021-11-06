2019 Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Report Titled: “Global Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market report presents in-depth analysis of Enterprise Communication Infrastructure which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Enterprise Communication Infrastructure market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Enterprise Communication Infrastructure market report also includes new upcoming technology of Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

The enterprise communication infrastructure market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.53% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The growing need to upgrade outdated IT communication infrastructure is also motivating many organizations to invest in the enterprise’s communication infrastructure market.

– According to the Spiceworks’ 2019 State of IT, 89% of companies surveyed expect their IT budgets to grow or remain considerable in 2019. 56% of companies with more than 5,000 employees reported that they were expecting their IT budgets to increase in 2019.

– The primary driver behind the investments has been the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial.

– Another prominent trend in the market aiding the growth of enterprise communication infrastructure is the increasing rate of smartphone penetration, owing to increasing BYOD policies.

– Adoption of cloud services also continues to influence enterprise spending. Cloud-based solutions are also helping organizations in creating a more effective unified platform for internal and external communication. The growing adoption of cloud services, especially among SMEs, is also promoting the further development of the market.

– However, the growing data security concerns as well as poor IT infrastructure, especially in the developing regions, are some of the factors restraining the market growth. Global Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market Covers Major Key Players: Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

Microsoft Corporation

Orange SA

Avaya Inc

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Alcatel

Lucent SA

Verizon Communications

DXC technology

NEC Corporation

8×8 Inc.

Mitel Network Corporation

AT&T Corporation Scope of the Report: