2019 Fog Networking Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

2019 Fog Networking Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Press Release

Fog Networking

Report Titled: "Global Fog Networking Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024"

Fog Networking Market report presents in-depth analysis of Fog Networking which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Fog Networking market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Fog Networking market report also includes new upcoming technology of Fog Networking Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

  • The fog networking market is expected to reach USD 861.60 million in 2024 from USD 39.03 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 67.90% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Though fog networking is a new technology in the technological market, it is, however, already making its mark in the market.
  • – Fog networking enlarges the technology of cloud computing to the network edge and thus makes it ideal for IoT, 5G, AI, and many more technologies that require real-time analysis of data and that too in a faster pace. For instance, Citi Bank uses beacon technology to understand ATM users purchasing behavior and provides incentives to customers to use Citi cards in local areas for transacting.
  • – Fog nodes are deployed close to the end-devices and they act as smart processors that have the capability to analyze the real-time data and give instant results.
  • – Devices, ranging from personal wearables and home appliances to industrial sensors, generate a vast amount of data that needs to be processed to gain insights. Fog networking not only provides real-time analysis with low latency but also addresses security concerns that prevail in cloud computing.
  • – Fog networking will be useful in applications such as connected vehicles, connected healthcare, traffic management, and many more, which require low latency. For instance, smart traffic will not work if the latency is too high.

    Global Fog Networking Market Covers Major Key Players:

    Fog Networking Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Dell Inc.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Intel Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Nebbiolo Technologies
  • Nokia Corporation
  • Qualcomm Corporation
  • Tata Consultancy Services Limited

    Scope of the Report:

  • Fog networking is a decentralized computing infrastructure in which data, compute, storage and other applications are located somewhere between the data source and the cloud. Like edge computing, fog networking brings the advantages and power of the cloud closer to where data is created and acted upon so that the data has to travel less which results in faster processing speed.

    The objective of this Fog Networking market research report is: –

    • To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Fog Networking market size of various segments.
    • To detail major factors influencing the Fog Networking market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
    • To determine the geographic breakdown of the Fog Networking market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
    • To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Fog Networking market segments.
    • To track the competitive landscape of the market.

    Fog Networking Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Fog Networking Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Fog Networking Market
    • Chapter 3: Fog Networking Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Fog Networking Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Fog Networking Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Fog Networking Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Fog Networking Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Fog Networking Market

    Fog Networking Market

